MahaRERA recovers nearly ₹269 crore for homebuyers since 2017 inception

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 6:40 PM IST
Since its inception in May 2017 till the end of November 2025, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), with the support of district collectors across the state, has recovered ₹268.87 crore as compensation for homebuyers.
During this period, MahaRERA issued recovery orders amounting to ₹792 crore in favour of 1,291 complainants. However, recovery in cases worth about Rs 103 crore is currently stalled, as these matters are pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has imposed restrictions on the execution of recovery proceedings.
Of the nearly ₹269 crore recovered so far, Mumbai Suburban accounts for the highest recovery at ₹112 crore against a due amount of Rs 352 crore. This is followed by Mumbai City, which has recovered ₹53 crore out of Rs 104 crore due, Pune with Rs 47 crore recovered out of Rs 196 crore, Thane City with Rs 23 crore out of Rs 74 crore, and Alibaug with Rs 9.5 crore out of Rs 24 crore.
Further, several districts have achieved full recovery of compensation amounts. These include Nashik (₹4.90 crore), Sindhudurg (₹72 lakh), Solapur (₹12 lakh), and Chandrapur (₹9 lakh), where dues awarded by MahaRERA have been recovered in entirety.
What is MahaRERA’s role in recovering compensation for homebuyers?
As a quasi-judicial authority, MahaRERA’s role is limited to adjudicating complaints and issuing recovery orders on a case-by-case basis. The actual execution of these orders lies with the state’s revenue machinery, primarily the offices of district collectors.
How are recovery orders enforced when developers fail to pay?
If a developer fails to pay the awarded compensation within the stipulated timeline, the responsibility for enforcement shifts to the concerned district collector. Under Section 40(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, district collectors are empowered to recover such dues as arrears of land revenue, in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code. Accordingly, MahaRERA issues recovery warrants and forwards them to the respective district collectors for execution.