MahaRERA recovers nearly ₹269 crore for homebuyers since 2017 inception

Since its inception in May 2017 till the end of November 2025, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), with the support of district collectors across the state, has recovered ₹268.87 crore as compensation for homebuyers.

During this period, MahaRERA issued recovery orders amounting to ₹792 crore in favour of 1,291 complainants. However, recovery in cases worth about Rs 103 crore is currently stalled, as these matters are pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has imposed restrictions on the execution of recovery proceedings.

Of the nearly ₹269 crore recovered so far, Mumbai Suburban accounts for the highest recovery at ₹112 crore against a due amount of Rs 352 crore. This is followed by Mumbai City, which has recovered ₹53 crore out of Rs 104 crore due, Pune with Rs 47 crore recovered out of Rs 196 crore, Thane City with Rs 23 crore out of Rs 74 crore, and Alibaug with Rs 9.5 crore out of Rs 24 crore.