Home / Industry / News / McLeod Russel set to focus on Uganda, India estates after Vietnam exit

McLeod Russel set to focus on Uganda, India estates after Vietnam exit

The company recently signed an agreement for selling its business in Vietnam to TLK Agriculture Joint Stock Company of Vietnam for $2.15 million

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

One of the largest bulk tea producers in the world, McLeod Russel will focus on India and Uganda plantations after an exit from the loss-making Vietnam venture.

The company recently signed an agreement for selling its business in Vietnam to TLK Agriculture Joint Stock Company of Vietnam for $2.15 million.

The Vietnam operations were under the fold of step-down subsidiary, Phu Ben Tea Company Ltd (PBTCL), and the deal is expected to be completed by December 24.

McLeod sources said Vietnam does not have its own auction system and excess supply in Africa has had a direct bearing on prices. “It’s at the lower strata of quality buying. If prices are low in Africa, then in Vietnam it’s even lower.” McLeod has three estates in Vietnam.

Kenya is the third largest producer of tea in the world, after China and India. Production in Kenya has been consistently up in the last few years, impacting prices. In 2019, Kenya’s production stood at 458.85 million kg, but has remained above the 500 million kg-mark since then. In 2022, it was 530 million kg.

The slide in prices has reflected on PBTCL operations. During 2022, the company incurred loss (both pre-tax and post-tax) of $2.91 million against loss of $4.51 million in 2021, leading to impairment in investment. Production during the period dropped to 0.63 million kg from 3.24 million kg in 2021.

Vietnam was part of a string of acquisitions by McLeod. In 2009, the company entered Vietnam by acquiring 100 per cent in PBTCL. A year later, it stepped into Uganda and then Rwanda in 2011.

The big acquisition, however, was in the domestic market in 2005. It had then gained control of over 17 estates under Williamson Tea Assam. Doom Dooma and Moran Tea followed in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

At its peak in 2013-2014, McLeod’s production stood at 112.23 million kg. But paring debt has been in focus for the last few years, leading the company to sell estates. 

The estimated tea crop from the McLeod stable in 2023 is about 69 million kg across India, Vietnam and Uganda. In FY20, it exited Rwanda.

The operations in Uganda are much larger than Vietnam, at about 21 million kg from nine estates. McLeod has indicated that the focus now would be on Uganda and India. In India, McLeod has about 33 estates with a crop of 43 million kg.

However, in August, McLeod reached an understanding with electrode paste maker Carbon Resources, owned by the Jalans, for sale of estates in India. It has been in discussion with lenders for debt resolution.

The deal size is around Rs 700 crore and would give Carbon 15 gardens with an estimated production of 17-18 million kg. It would help McLeod make the one-time settlement (OTS) payment to banks. McLeod is said to owe banks about Rs 1,600-1,700 crore. According to sources, discussions are expected to pick up after the festival break.

Even as the debt resolution is in the works, at least two banks have moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for initiating a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

On Friday, McLeod said, in a filing with the stock exchanges, that the arbitration proceedings between Aditya Birla Finance and McNally Bharat Engineering Company had been disposed of by the sole arbitrator on October 26. It was on the joint application filed by the parties pursuant to the consent terms agreed and executed.


Also Read

NCLAT allows withdrawal of CIRP for McLeod Russel India, says IRP

McLeod Russel to sell Vietnam unit Phu Ben Tea Company for $2.15 mn

ICD provisioning drags McLeod Russel to loss of Rs 1,078.27 crore

Talks fail, Jalan-owned Carbon Resources sells stake in McLeod Russel

McLeod Russel inks deal with Carbon Resources for sale of gardens

Delhi-NCR 6th most expensive office rental mkt among APAC's top 23 cities

Luxury home sales costing above Rs 1.5 cr in Delhi-NCR jump 2-fold: Anarock

Govt wants telecom service to remain most affordable in entire world: Min

Smart city projects driving up prices of real estate: MD Hubballi Dharwad

Ensure safe food for students, train staff of hostel canteens: FSSAI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :McLeod Russel IndiaTea productiontea gardenIndian tea industryTea ExportsUganda

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story