Meta team meets IT Ministry over username feature, to reply within 3 days

A team from Meta met officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday after the government issued a notice over WhatsApp's proposed username feature, with the company expected to submit a detailed response within the prescribed three-day deadline, according to a PTI report citing sources.

The meeting came two days after the Centre questioned the rollout of the feature and asked the company to pause its introduction until consultations with the government were completed.

"Meta team met MeitY officials today following the notice summoning them on the issue of the rollout of the 'usernames' feature on WhatsApp in India. Ministry officials sensitised them about the government's concerns relating to the feature," sources told PTI.

On Wednesday, the government issued a notice to Meta, expressing concerns that the proposed feature could materially increase the risk of online fraud, phishing attacks, impersonation and so-called digital arrest scams.

The Centre directed WhatsApp to keep the rollout on hold until consultations are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government". It also sought an explanation from Meta on why action should not be initiated under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and related rules over a feature that authorities believe could facilitate cybercrime.

The government further reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, is required to comply with due diligence obligations prescribed under India's information technology regulations.