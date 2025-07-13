Minister Sonowal to inaugurate Bimstec ports conclave in Vizag on July 14

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) ports conclave in Visakhapatnam on July 14.
The two-day event, to be held until July 15, aims to enhance regional maritime cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework, said an official press release.
"BIMSTEC enhances regional unity through maritime cooperation and trade connectivity, said T Venu Gopal, secretary, Visakhapatnam Port Authority.
During his visit, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is also expected to inaugurate completed development projects and lay foundation stones for upcoming port infrastructure.
Themed Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation & Sustainable Partnerships', the conclave will bring together ministerial delegations, port authorities, maritime experts, and business leaders from BIMSTEC member countries.
Delegates from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand have arrived, along with chairpersons and senior officials from major Indian ports, the release added.
The event will feature keynote addresses by prominent BIMSTEC representatives, Indian officials, and technical experts, focusing on port infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable development.
The conclave is expected to boost Visakhapatnam's position as a strategic maritime hub and strengthen BIMSTEC cooperation in shipping and logistics, Gopal added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
