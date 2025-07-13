CCI revises probe order against Asian Paints, removes previous findings

In an unusual move, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) revised its order of investigation against Asian Paints for alleged abuse of dominant position in response to a complaint filed by Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries.
Asian Paints, in a filing on 3 July, informed the stock exchanges that the CCI had revised its 1 July order a day after it was issued. “The said order has been revised by the CCI yesterday and is available on the website of CCI… The Company is currently reviewing the order and will take appropriate legal recourse,” the company said.
A comparison of the orders showed that the Commission had removed the reference to its earlier finding in a similar complaint filed by JSW Paints against Asian Paints. In its revised order, the CCI stated that it found Asian Paints “to be prima facie in a position of dominance in the delineated relevant market, in 2024-25.”
In its initial order, the antitrust watchdog had stated, “It finds no reason to depart from its earlier finding of dominant position of the OP (Asian Paints) in the delineated relevant market.”
Section 38 of the Competition Act, 2002, deals with the rectification of orders passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). It allows the CCI to amend its own orders to correct any mistakes apparent from the record, either on its own initiative or upon a party's request.
“CCI has the authority to change its order. Somebody could have challenged the Commission, saying it cannot rely on its previous order to establish dominance since the markets have changed in the last four to five years. They have typically corrected the order,” a senior competition law expert, who did not wish to be named, said.
Experts noted that such a revision in CCI orders was uncommon. “Dominance of an enterprise in the relevant market is at a particular point in time. Over time, the landscape of market dynamics may undergo changes that impact the extent of dominance,” said G R Bhatia, partner and head of competition law at Luthra & Luthra.
Grasim had accused Asian Paints of engaging in exclusionary practices aimed at stifling its entry and growth in the Indian decorative paint segment.
In 2019, the CCI received a complaint against Asian Paints from JSW Paints, alleging that immediately after the launch of its decorative paint business, Asian Paints began pressuring dealers who had agreed to stock and display decorative paints manufactured by JSW Paints.
At the time, the CCI disposed of JSW Paints’ plea, stating, “The commission is of the view that the balance is not tilted towards JSW Paints. Asian Paints has been able to demonstrate that some of its conduct or practices adopted with respect to the dealers were in furtherance of its terms of doing business with such dealers and not to keep JSW Paints away from the market.”
Abuse of dominance, and not dominance itself, is prohibited under the Competition Act.
The CCI order also clarified that its observations were not a final view on the case merits and directed the Directorate General (DG) to conduct the probe without being influenced by any of the observations made.