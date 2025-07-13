CCI revises probe order against Asian Paints, removes previous findings

In an unusual move, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) revised its order of investigation against Asian Paints for alleged abuse of dominant position in response to a complaint filed by Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries.

Asian Paints, in a filing on 3 July, informed the stock exchanges that the CCI had revised its 1 July order a day after it was issued. “The said order has been revised by the CCI yesterday and is available on the website of CCI… The Company is currently reviewing the order and will take appropriate legal recourse,” the company said.

A comparison of the orders showed that the Commission had removed the reference to its earlier finding in a similar complaint filed by JSW Paints against Asian Paints. In its revised order, the CCI stated that it found Asian Paints “to be prima facie in a position of dominance in the delineated relevant market, in 2024-25.”

In its initial order, the antitrust watchdog had stated, “It finds no reason to depart from its earlier finding of dominant position of the OP (Asian Paints) in the delineated relevant market.” Section 38 of the Competition Act, 2002, deals with the rectification of orders passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). It allows the CCI to amend its own orders to correct any mistakes apparent from the record, either on its own initiative or upon a party's request. ALSO READ: Reviewing CCI order, will take appropriate legal recourse: Asian Paints “CCI has the authority to change its order. Somebody could have challenged the Commission, saying it cannot rely on its previous order to establish dominance since the markets have changed in the last four to five years. They have typically corrected the order,” a senior competition law expert, who did not wish to be named, said.

Experts noted that such a revision in CCI orders was uncommon. “Dominance of an enterprise in the relevant market is at a particular point in time. Over time, the landscape of market dynamics may undergo changes that impact the extent of dominance,” said G R Bhatia, partner and head of competition law at Luthra & Luthra. Grasim had accused Asian Paints of engaging in exclusionary practices aimed at stifling its entry and growth in the Indian decorative paint segment. In 2019, the CCI received a complaint against Asian Paints from JSW Paints, alleging that immediately after the launch of its decorative paint business, Asian Paints began pressuring dealers who had agreed to stock and display decorative paints manufactured by JSW Paints.