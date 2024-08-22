Minister Vaishnaw raises concerns about creation of addictive content

The government is encouraging the content creators' economy, which has huge potential to generate employment, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday but cautioned against the creation of addictive content. Vaishnaw launched 25 Challenges covering a range of disciplines such as animation, filmmaking, gaming, music, and visual arts as part of the 'Create in India Challenge' ahead of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled to be held in November in Goa. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We also have to ensure that we do not do anything that harms society. We have to guard ourselves against content that is addictive. In this regard, everybody -- government, industry, society -- has equal responsibility," Vaishnaw said.

He said the creators' economy had immense potential and emerged as a wonderful tool to showcase India's rich cultural heritage, way of life, yoga, traditional medicine system, and diversity in cuisines.

"The government of India is leaving no stone unturned to encourage this economy and, therefore, we need to ensure the talent and skill development and availability of necessary infrastructure in this sector," he said.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary Neerja Shekhar, FICCI Director General Jyoti Vij, CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment Vice Chairman Biren Ghose were among those who attended the event.