DGCA suspends approval of Bhopal-based international aircraft sales

The decision follows an audit of the entity that was done after an aircraft crashed due to engine failure at Guna in Madhya Pradesh on August 11

Last year, DGCA suspended Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt Ltd's operations at all its bases following serious incidents involving its aircraft. | Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 6:19 PM IST
Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the approval for Bhopal-based aircraft maintenance organisation International Aircraft Sales Pvt Ltd following concerns over its compliance with regulatory standards.

The decision follows an audit of the entity that was done after an aircraft crashed due to engine failure at Guna in Madhya Pradesh on August 11.

The Cessna 152 aircraft VT-BBB of Belagavi Aviation and Sport Enterprises that had crashed was powered by the engine whose overhaul was done at the International Aircraft Sales, according to a release.

It was also the first flight operated with the overhauled engine.

Following the crash, DGCA conducted a special audit.

"The findings of the audit have raised serious concerns on the maintenance standards being followed by the organisation," DGCA said in the release on Thursday.

In view of the significant safety concerns, the regulator said the maintenance organisation approval of International Aircraft Sales has been suspended with immediate effect.

Last year, DGCA suspended Red Bird Flight Training Academy Pvt Ltd's operations at all its bases following serious incidents involving its aircraft.

The operations were restored only after a complete recertification of their maintenance facilities, the regulator said in the release.


First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

