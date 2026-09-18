Vikram Misri urges chipmakers to cut concentration, build partnerships

Chipmakers should move away from concentration towards partnerships to reduce vulnerabilities arising from dependence on a single source, hinting at China’s dominance in rare earth processing and advanced-node manufacturing, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at Semicon India on Friday.

Misri said semiconductors are the most collaborative industry the world has ever produced, suggesting that countries, including India, need to create credible alternatives while avoiding confrontation.

“No nation builds a chip alone. Design talent sits in one country, equipment in another, fabrication in a third, materials in a fourth, assembly in a fifth. No geography holds every single link,” Misri said.

On self-reliance, the Foreign Secretary said a nation trying to build everything within its own borders risks facing higher costs, slower innovation and a more isolated industrial base.

“Self-reliance means knowing exactly where our capabilities and capacities must be sovereign, and building it with discipline,” he said. India is investing to build indigenous capability in design, packaging and manufacturing while inviting the world’s leading equipment makers, material suppliers and design houses to build alongside Indian companies, Misri said. Misri also highlighted the dependence of the domestic semiconductor industry on imported equipment and materials, as well as the need to build fluency across regulatory environments. Talking about the advantages available to global chipmakers in India, Misri said the country possesses a young, English-fluent engineering and design talent base, a domestic market that is already enormous and continues to scale rapidly, and political-democratic stability and credibility.