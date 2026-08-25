Modi stresses need for reforms across all stages of infra project execution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for continuous reforms across all stages in the execution of infrastructure projects.

He also urged ministries and states to adopt an end-to-end approach and a proactive work culture to ensure timely project delivery.

Chairing the 53rd PRAGATI meeting, Modi reviewed six key infrastructure projects in the railway, road and power sectors across nine states, involving a cumulative investment of more than ₹30,000 crore.

The projects were assessed on parameters such as timelines, inter-agency coordination and resolution of pending issues.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi said infrastructure projects should be viewed as an integrated whole rather than as individual sections, stretches or packages.

Progress in individual components, he said, should ultimately result in the timely completion and operationalisation of the entire project. The prime minister stressed that delays not only increase project costs but also postpone the benefits intended for citizens, businesses and the wider economy. He called for greater ownership at every level of implementation and proactive intervention by ministries and state governments to address bottlenecks. During a review of AgriStack under the Digital Agriculture Mission, Modi called for greater use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to unlock the value of agricultural data. He said the digital ecosystem should be leveraged across the agricultural value chain, from input planning to processing, to enable better targeting and data-driven decision-making.