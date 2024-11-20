More wedding days, social media to drive retail business this shaadi season

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Retailers and wedding brands expect a major boost in sales, with 4.8 million weddings and Rs 6 trillion in business projected between October and December

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
More wedding days in the six months from October this year to March 2025 and increased awareness of prospective brides and grooms due to social media is expected to push wedding-related spending, boosting businesses of retailers in the industry.
 
From October this year to March 2025, there are 47 wedding days, three times more than the number in the first half of the year.
 
About 4.8 million weddings are expected between October and December, generating an estimated Rs 6 trillion in business, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which conducted a survey of businesses in 75 cities.
 
This represents a 35 per cent increase from last year’s 3.5 million weddings, indicating a potential 40 per cent rise in spending, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Retailers are optimistic, with some expecting continued growth in sales during the season. After a challenging period, they are eager to capitalise on the wedding season.
 
The report quoted Sunil Kataria, CEO of Raymond Lifestyle, as saying that despite challenges in urban areas, the average bill size is already higher than last year due to more weddings and customers, signalling a recovery in the wedding segment.

He further added that with more wedding dates spread across five months instead of fewer dates clubbed together last year, a steady demand is expected throughout the coming months.
 
The report quoted Parthip Thyagarajan, co-founder of WeddingSutra, as saying that social media has heightened awareness, documenting everything from outfits to events.
 
“Even intimate weddings now have more functions, and the middle class, once influenced by Bollywood, now draws inspiration from high-profile weddings like the Ambanis and celebrity paparazzi shots,” Thyagarajan was cited as saying in the report.
 
Designer Rahul Mishra, who has a joint venture with Reliance Retail, believes that demand will be more focused. "We expect more careful spending, particularly on the bride and groom, as opposed to indiscriminate splurging," he said.
First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

