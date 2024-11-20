EC seizes Rs 1,000 cr during state polls, Maharashtra leads with Rs 858 cr

The Election Commission (EC) has reported seizures exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in cash, liquor, and other inducements across Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and 14 states where elections and bypolls are underway.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand lead in seizures

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Updates Of the total, Rs 858 crore worth of seizures were recorded in Maharashtra and Jharkhand alone. According to the EC, this amount is almost seven times higher than the seizures made during the 2019 Assembly elections.

In 2019, Maharashtra reported seizures worth Rs 103.61 crore, while Jharkhand accounted for Rs 18.76 crore. The surge highlights the EC’s intensified efforts to curb the use of illicit means during elections.

Voting is currently underway in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

Major seizures in Maharashtra

The EC noted that significant seizures were recorded across all districts in Maharashtra. Among the key operations were:

>Rs 3.70 crore in cash seized from a suspicious jeep in the Wada police station area of Palghar district.

>4,500 kg of cannabis plant worth Rs 4.51 crore confiscated in Jamod AC, Buldhana district.

>Rs 5.20 crore worth of silver bars seized in Raigad.

Record seizures in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the EC also reported record-breaking seizures, particularly targetting illicit mining activities. Some major actions included:

>Confiscation of Rs 2.26 crore worth of illegal mining materials in Rajmahal AC, Sahibganj district.

>Seizure of 687 kg of poppy straw in Daltonganj.

>Around 48.18 kg of marijuana confiscated in Hazaribagh.

Liquor smuggling uncovered in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, enforcement agencies intercepted a liquor consignment comprising 449 cartons concealed behind potato boxes in Nagaur. The consignment was being transported between neighbouring states.

Strengthened monitoring and use of technology

The EC attributed the surge in seizures to enhanced monitoring and coordination among enforcement agencies. Preparations began months before elections, with activities including:

>Identifying expenditure-sensitive constituencies

>Training field teams in expenditure monitoring systems

>Deploying experienced Expenditure Observers

The EC also highlighted the use of technology, such as the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS), which facilitates real-time monitoring and information sharing among agencies to deter illegal activities.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar instructed officials and observers to maintain strict surveillance in the final days before polling and to prevent the distribution of any inducements until voting concludes.

The EC said that its efforts to curb money power in elections have significantly contributed to the unprecedented volume of seizures.