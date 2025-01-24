Mumbai, New Delhi among top 10 investment destinations in Apac: CBRE

Mumbai and New Delhi have been ranked among the top 10 markets for cross-border real estate investment in the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region, according to a recent survey by CBRE - a global commercial real estate services company.

Mumbai secured the fifth spot, following Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, and Ho Chi Minh City, while New Delhi ranked eighth, a position it shares with Seoul, Osaka, and Hanoi.

Real estate trends in India

The survey highlights India's strong appeal to investors, driven by demand across office spaces, residential properties, industrial hubs, and data centres. Healthcare-related properties, such as life sciences and medical offices, were identified as the most attractive alternative investments, followed by data centres, student housing, and retirement living.

In 2024, India saw record-high real estate investments totalling $11.4 billion, a 54 per cent increase from 2023. Foreign investors, particularly from Singapore, the United States, and Canada, contributed over 25 per cent of this total, with Singapore leading at 36 per cent. The UAE also saw a significant uptick in investments.

Following the release of the report Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE for India told The Economics Times, "India's real estate market is emerging as a global investment destination. The increasing demand for e-commerce and rapid delivery services is boosting the logistics and warehousing sectors, creating opportunities for developers and investors.”

Investor preferences

Investors in Mumbai and Delhi are favouring value-added and opportunistic strategies that offer higher risk but also higher returns. These strategies often involve acquiring core office properties in tier-1 cities or land for residential or data centre development.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives are also a key focus, with 56 per cent of investors prioritising green building development and 46 per cent retrofitting existing properties. Other sustainable investments include renewable energy facilities (44 per cent) and EV charging infrastructure (34 per cent).

Asia-pacific investment landscape

In the broader Apac region, Tokyo remains the top destination for cross-border investment, followed by Sydney and Singapore. Improved investment sentiment in the region is fueled by falling debt costs and asset repricing, with net buying intentions rising to 13 per cent in 2025 from 5 per cent in 2024.

Greg Hyland, CBRE’s head of capital markets for Apac, explained to The Economic Times, "Despite persistent inflation tempering expectations for rate cuts, we anticipate accelerated investment activity in 2025 as economic adjustments take effect. REITs, institutional investors, and funds are driving this momentum."

Future outlook

Industrial properties remain the most sought-after asset class in Apac, while interest in office and data centre assets is growing. In India, healthcare, student housing, and retirement living sectors are set to attract more investments, reinforcing the country’s position as a prime destination for global real estate investors.