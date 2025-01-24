Crypto scam probe: ED freezes Rs 500 cr of Paytm, Razorpay & other accounts

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen approximately Rs 500 crore in virtual accounts of eight payment gateways, including Razorpay, PayU, Easebuzz, and Paytm, as part of its investigation into one of India’s largest cryptocurrency scams, the HPZ Token scam, operated by 10 Chinese nationals, according to a report by The Times of India. The scam reportedly involved the collection of over Rs 2,200 crore from investors across 20 states.

Crypto scam: Modus operandi

The accused allegedly encouraged individuals to invest in cryptocurrency mining , including Bitcoin, through the mobile app HPZ Token. They operated a pan-India network, incorporating companies in at least 20 states, and used over 200 bank accounts to channel funds. State-wise operation included:

Delhi: Over 50 companies with 84 bank accounts.

Karnataka: 26 companies with 37 bank accounts.

Other states included Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

The proceeds were remitted abroad but were intercepted by the ED during the holding period with payment gateways.

Funds frozen by gateways

The ED frozen significant sums from these payment platforms:

PayU: Rs 130 crore

Easebuzz: Rs 33.4 crore

Razorpay: Rs 18 crore

CashFree: Rs 10.6 crore

Paytm: Rs 2.8 crore

Other platforms such as WunderBaked, AgreePay, and SpeedPay were also allegedly involved.

Were the payment gateways involved?

The ED is scrutinising whether the payment gateways generated Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and alerted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Financial Intelligence Unit.

All financial institutions are required to periodically file STRs, which are forwarded by the RBI to the Financial Intelligence Unit for further investigation.

Accused economic offender

A key accused, Bhupesh Arora, was declared a fugitive economic offender by a PMLA court in Nagaland on January 22, 2025. Arora fled to Dubai in 2022 after the ED began its probe and ignored a non-bailable warrant. The chargesheet names 298 individuals involved in the scam.

Business Standard was not able to independently verify the report.