Lodha achieves its highest quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,510 crore in Q3

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) achieved its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,510 crore during the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), up 32 per cent year on year (YoY).During the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the company’s pre-sales stood at Rs 12,820 crore with an annual growth of 25 per cent.Further, the company’s collections for the quarter were Rs 4,290 crore, recording a staggering YoY increase of 66 per cent.During the quarter, the company added a new project in Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,800 crore. Including the above-mentioned project, the company is now present at five locations in Bengaluru, which are estimated to provide an opportunity for the company’s significant pre-sales growth in the city from next financial year onwards.During 9M FY25, the company added eight new projects with a GDV of Rs 19,500 crore across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Bengaluru, and Pune. With this, the company has already achieved over 90 per cent of its annual guidance.During the quarter, the company acquired about 33 acres of land for its digital infrastructure (warehousing and industrial) business in the national capital region (NCR). It also entered into an agreement with its joint venture partner to further increase its stake in the rental income (PropCo) from its digital infrastructure platform.The company stated that the above-mentioned moves are in line with its planned strategy for calibrated growth in its annuity income, thus de-risking its development business.Additionally, on the back of “strong collections,” the company’s net debt reduced by Rs 610 crore and stands at around Rs 4,320 crore, below its ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity.On a quarterly basis, the company's pre-sales grew by 5 per cent, while the collections increased by 40 per cent.