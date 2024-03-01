Home / Industry / News / Mumbai plans to build Rs 4,120 crore treatment plant amid water woes

Mumbai plans to build Rs 4,120 crore treatment plant amid water woes

The water treatment plant will be one of the largest in the world in terms of capacity, the company said

Representative Image
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon



India’s financial hub Mumbai will build a new Rs 4,120 crore (about $500 million) treatment plant as the city grapples with solutions for its recurring water shortages.
 
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the body managing the city’s civic affairs, awarded a contract to build and operate the water treatment plant with capacity to process 2,000 million liters daily to Welspun Enterprises. The project will be ready within four years and the company will also operate and maintain it for 15 years thereafter, Welspun said in a statement.

The water treatment plant will be one of the largest in the world in terms of capacity, the company said. The facility will be set up at the municipal body’s Bhandup complex, which supplies drinking water to city through some existing treatment plants. Welspun said it has partnered with Veolia, the Paris-based environmental-services behemoth, as its technology provider for the upcoming plant. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Most of India’s big cities face water shortage and resort to supply cuts, especially during the summer months. This year, Mumbai announced a 15% cut in water supplies until March 5, after one of its pumping station was damaged in a fire. Last year, the city saw acute water shortage after a drop in reservoir levels, according to reports. 

Also Read

First 'Pey Jal Survekshan' survey has covered 485 cities, says govt

NMMC collects property tax of Rs 465 cr in first nine months of FY24

BMC presents Rs 59,954.75 crore budget; 10.5% higher than last year

India's water transformation: $250 bn investment fuels decade of progress

Bisleri to scale up manufacturing, strategic distribution network

First 'Pey Jal Survekshan' survey has covered 485 cities, says govt

Cabinet approves royalty rates for mining of 12 critical minerals

U'khand CM Dhami lauds approval of PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity scheme

Govt to invest Rs 10,000 crore in SCL Mohali, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt clears 3 chip plants: Tatas have built their own tech, says Vaishnaw

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Clean drinking waterwater problemswater wastagewater managementBrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story