Mumbai logs best May property registrations in 14 years at 12,315 units

Mumbai city, the area under BMC jurisdiction, recorded 12,315 property registrations in May 2026, up 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This was the highest for the month in the past 14 years, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps, analysed by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank India.

The Maharashtra state exchequer collected over Rs 1,051 crore in stamp duty revenue from these registrations, down marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y due to a shift in the transaction mix.

Property registrations in May 2026 surpassed the previous peak recorded in May 2025, highlighting the strength of Mumbai’s residential market, Knight Frank noted.

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “Mumbai’s residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with May 2026 recording the strongest performance for the month in more than a decade. The sustained volume of registrations reflects the depth of end-user demand and confidence in the city’s housing market. While stamp duty collections moderated marginally, suggesting some normalisation in transaction values, overall market fundamentals remain robust, supported by stable demand, improving affordability dynamics and continued preference for homeownership among buyers.” Sequentially, property registrations declined by 14 per cent in May 2026, while revenue collections dropped by 9 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M). The registration data includes both new sales and re-sales.