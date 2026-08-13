NPS for NRIs: Investment options, account rules and repatriation explained

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can use the National Pension System (NPS) to build a retirement corpus, but the rules are not identical to those for resident subscribers. NRIs can open and contribute to a Tier-I NPS account, while Tier-II is not available to them.

For NRIs who expect to return to India after retirement, or want part of their retirement savings linked to Indian assets, NPS offers a structured way to invest over the long term. Contributions can be made through eligible NRE or NRO bank accounts, while the money is invested across equities, corporate debt and government securities.

Who can open an NPS account?

NRIs can subscribe to NPS under the All Citizen Model, subject to applicable eligibility and KYC requirements. An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) can also subscribe, subject to the rules applicable to OCI subscribers.

However, NPS is not a simple savings account. It is primarily designed for retirement, so access to the accumulated corpus is subject to withdrawal and exit rules.

For an NRI, the key point is that the Tier-I account is the relevant NPS account. Unlike resident subscribers, NRIs cannot open a Tier-II account.

Tier-I vs Tier-II: what NRIs need to know

NPS has two account structures. Tier-I is the core retirement account. It comes with restrictions on withdrawals and is designed for long-term wealth accumulation. It also provides access to tax benefits, subject to the subscriber's eligibility and the applicable tax rules.

Tier-II, on the other hand, is a voluntary investment account with greater withdrawal flexibility. It generally does not offer the same tax benefits as Tier-I. NRIs, however, cannot use this account.

This means an NRI looking to invest through NPS should plan around Tier-I's long-term nature rather than treating NPS as a flexible investment account.

How can NRIs contribute to NPS?

NRIs and eligible OCI subscribers can contribute to NPS using their NRE or NRO bank accounts.

The choice of account matters if the investor wants to take the accumulated money outside India. Contributions made through an NRE account can facilitate repatriation, subject to applicable foreign exchange regulations and other conditions.

An NRI should therefore consider not only how much to contribute but also the source of the contribution and the eventual use of the retirement corpus.

Where is the money invested?

NPS does not put the entire contribution into one type of investment. Subscribers can choose exposure to three broad asset classes:

Equity (E): Invests primarily in equity-market instruments and has the highest potential for long-term growth among the three options, but also carries greater market risk.

Corporate debt (C): Invests in fixed-income securities issued by companies and generally carries lower risk than equity.

Government securities (G): Invests mainly in government securities and is generally considered the lower-risk component of the portfolio.

NRIs can select their investment mix depending on their age, risk tolerance, investment horizon and retirement goals.

For someone with decades before retirement, a higher equity allocation may provide greater growth potential, although returns are market-linked and not guaranteed. Someone approaching retirement may prefer a more conservative allocation to reduce exposure to market volatility.

Active Choice or Auto Choice?

NPS gives subscribers two broad ways to manage their asset allocation.

Under Active Choice, the subscriber decides how the money is distributed across equity, corporate debt and government securities, within the permitted limits.

Under Auto Choice, the allocation is adjusted automatically according to the subscriber’s age and the selected life-cycle option. This can be useful for investors who do not want to monitor and rebalance their portfolio themselves.

The Auto Choice options include different levels of equity exposure, ranging from aggressive to conservative. The aggressive option allows the highest equity exposure for younger subscribers, while the conservative option follows a more cautious allocation.

What happens at retirement?

NPS is intended to provide retirement income rather than simply a lump-sum investment. At the time of exit, the subscriber can withdraw the permitted portion of the accumulated corpus and use the balance, as required under the prevailing rules, to purchase an annuity.

The annuity is designed to provide a regular pension after retirement. The amount of pension will depend on factors such as the corpus available, the portion used to purchase the annuity and the prevailing annuity rates.

For NRIs, this makes NPS particularly relevant when retirement planning involves building an income stream from assets accumulated in India.

What should NRIs consider before investing?

NPS can offer disciplined, long-term retirement investing, but it should not be viewed as a short-term savings product. NRIs should consider their expected retirement location, currency requirements, repatriation needs, tax position in India and their country of residence before committing money.

NRIs can invest in NPS through Tier-I, choose how their money is allocated across asset classes, and use NRE or NRO accounts for contributions, but they do not have access to Tier-II. The investment decision should therefore be made as part of a broader retirement plan rather than purely on the basis of NPS returns or tax benefits.