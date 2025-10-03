Mumbai property registrations rise 20% in Navratri 2025: Knight Frank

Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) recorded 6,238 property registrations during the ten days of Navratri (September 22–October 1, 2025), marking a 20 per cent increase over the 5,199 registrations in the same period last year, according to a report by Knight Frank India.

This surge also contributed to a 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in state revenue collections, which touched ₹587 crore during the festive period. The daily average of registrations improved from 578 units in Navratri 2024 to 624 units in 2025. Daily stamp duty revenues rose from ₹56 crore in 2024 to ₹59 crore in 2025. The registrations included both new sales and resales.

Homebuyers’ confidence remains strong Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, said: “Mumbai’s housing market has once again proven its strength, with 6,238 properties registered during Navratri 2025 — a 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth and the highest festive performance in recent years. This surge, supported by stable interest rates, improving affordability, and the recent GST simplifications, reflects the sustained confidence of homebuyers. The robust revenue collections of ₹587 crore further affirm that buyer sentiment remains firmly positive, establishing a strong foundation for continued momentum in the residential market.” Best September in a decade September 2025, with 12,070 registrations, was the city’s best September in a decade. The shift in the festive calendar played a pivotal role, as the Shraddh period concluded earlier (September 7–21, 2025), allowing Navratri (September 22–October 1, 2025) to drive sales momentum earlier than last year.