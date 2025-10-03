Home / Industry / News / Mumbai property registrations rise 20% in Navratri 2025: Knight Frank

Mumbai property registrations rise 20% in Navratri 2025: Knight Frank

Mumbai recorded 6,238 property registrations during Navratri 2025, up 20% year-on-year, with state revenue collections touching ₹587 crore, Knight Frank said in a report

real estate, realty firms
The onset of the festive season revived buyer activity, supported by stable interest rates and improving affordability.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) recorded 6,238 property registrations during the ten days of Navratri (September 22–October 1, 2025), marking a 20 per cent increase over the 5,199 registrations in the same period last year, according to a report by Knight Frank India.
 
This surge also contributed to a 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in state revenue collections, which touched ₹587 crore during the festive period. The daily average of registrations improved from 578 units in Navratri 2024 to 624 units in 2025. Daily stamp duty revenues rose from ₹56 crore in 2024 to ₹59 crore in 2025. The registrations included both new sales and resales.
 
Homebuyers’ confidence remains strong 
Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, said: “Mumbai’s housing market has once again proven its strength, with 6,238 properties registered during Navratri 2025 — a 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth and the highest festive performance in recent years. This surge, supported by stable interest rates, improving affordability, and the recent GST simplifications, reflects the sustained confidence of homebuyers. The robust revenue collections of ₹587 crore further affirm that buyer sentiment remains firmly positive, establishing a strong foundation for continued momentum in the residential market.”
 
Best September in a decade 
September 2025, with 12,070 registrations, was the city’s best September in a decade. The shift in the festive calendar played a pivotal role, as the Shraddh period concluded earlier (September 7–21, 2025), allowing Navratri (September 22–October 1, 2025) to drive sales momentum earlier than last year.
 
The onset of the festive season revived buyer activity, supported by stable interest rates, improving affordability, and rising appetite for premium properties, the report said.
 
Shraddh period registrations also show growth 
In 2025, during the Shraddh period, Mumbai recorded 3,368 property registrations. The daily average of registrations increased by 5 per cent, from 292 to 306. Revenue collection also showed significant growth, with a 21 per cent rise in total revenue, at ₹265 crore in 2025 as against ₹219 crore in 2024. The average daily revenue increased by 20 per cent, from ₹24 crore to ₹29 crore.
 
These figures, Knight Frank noted, reflect the enduring strength of Mumbai’s property market, even during traditionally quieter periods.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt proposes national registry of online games under draft rules 2025

Electronics component plan gets ₹1.15 trillion proposals, says govt

Premium

Esop bonanza: Payouts surge 30% to ₹15,000 crore in FY25, shows data

Premium

Luxury jewellery brands tap into wider market with lower prices online

Premium

5G handsets make up 87% of smartphone shipments in India in H1 of 2025

Topics :property dealsKnight Frankproperty marketProperty rate

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story