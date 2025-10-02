Home / Industry / News / Govt receives ₹1.15 trillion investment proposals under ECMS scheme

Govt receives ₹1.15 trillion investment proposals under ECMS scheme

The government has received Rs 1.15 trillion worth of investment proposals under the Rs 22,919 crore ECMS from 249 firms, with approvals and production set to begin soon

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south
“We have one single company which has proposed to invest Rs 22,000 crore, the highest ever in these segments,” he added. | File Image
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
The government has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.15 trillion from 249 companies under the Rs 22,919-crore Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
 
“The trust that the world has developed for India over the last 11 years is showing in the form of investment, production and employment commitments by global companies,” Vaishnaw said.
 
Against a production target of Rs 4.56 trillion expected under the scheme, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received production assurances of over Rs 10 trillion from the 249 companies, he added.
 
Among the various sub-segments of electronics products eligible for incentives under ECMS, 87 applications have been received for manufacturing electromechanical products. Similarly, 43 applications have come in from large firms as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCBs). Sixteen companies have applied to manufacture enclosures for mobile phones, information technology hardware and related devices, with proposed investments totalling Rs 35,813 crore, Vaishnaw said.
 
“We have one single company which has proposed to invest Rs 22,000 crore, the highest ever in these segments,” he added.
 
The ECMS, notified by the Union government on April 8 and approved by the Cabinet on May 1, is a six-year scheme that also allows a gestation period of up to one year for companies. It aims to build a robust component manufacturing ecosystem by attracting investments from both global and domestic companies across the electronics supply chain. The goal is to increase domestic value addition for electronic goods manufactured in India. At present, domestic value addition stands at about 15–18 per cent.
 
Unlike earlier Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, ECMS will offer incentives based on factors such as job creation and capital expenditure incurred by applicants. Incentives will also be linked to turnover. For instance, companies setting up display and camera module sub-assembly units with cumulative investments of up to Rs 250 crore can receive incentives of up to 5 per cent in the first production year.
 
Similarly, firms establishing multi-layer PCB units with more than eight layers are eligible for incentives of up to 10 per cent in the first year of production.
 
While applications for most components closed on September 30, applications for setting up high-density interconnect (HDI), modified semi-additive process (MSAP) and flexible PCBs will remain open until April 2027.
 
Companies setting up HDI, MSAP and flexible PCB units, as well as surface-mount device (SMD) passive components such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, transformers and fuses, with cumulative investments of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively, will also receive capital expenditure incentives of up to 25 per cent.
 
The first approvals under ECMS are expected within the next few months, with production likely to commence before the end of calendar year 2026, a senior government official said.
 
With the scheme now in its final implementation stages, the government is moving towards achieving the trifecta of semiconductor manufacturing, semiconductor component manufacturing, and finished products such as mobile phones, laptops and other hardware.
 
Electronics production and exports, particularly mobile phones, have surged over the last decade. According to government data, electronics production has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent, while exports have expanded at 20 per cent during the same period.
 
In the last fiscal year, smartphone exports crossed Rs 2 trillion, with Apple’s iPhone accounting for nearly Rs 1.5 trillion from its various manufacturing and assembly plants in India.

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

