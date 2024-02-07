Home / Industry / News / Nadella pitches for India, US cooperation on AI norms, other regulations

Nadella pitches for India, US cooperation on AI norms, other regulations

AI is a powerful new technology that needs to be "diffused" fast to every corner of the world, Nadella said at an event organised by the company here

Nadella said AI can help boost GDP growth in the country, and called India as one of the highest growth markets | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Microsoft chief Satya Nadella on Wednesday pitched for greater cooperation between India and the US on artificial intelligence regulations and other norms.

The India-born chairman and chief executive officer of the global tech giant said such a partnership can help in equal distribution of economic growth.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AI is a powerful new technology that needs to be "diffused" fast to every corner of the world, Nadella said at an event organised by the company here.

"I think it's imperative especially for India and the United States to be able to cooperate, what are the norms, what are the regulations even, instead of fracturing them," Nadella, who is on a two-day visit to the country, said.

He was replying to a question on cooperation between the US and India on AI.

He also announced that Microsoft will provide 20 lakh people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025.

Nadella said AI can help boost GDP growth in the country, and called India as one of the highest growth markets.

Also Read

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

What did Satya Nadella do during the India-New Zealand semi-final match?

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

Aether Industries to commission 15 MW solar power plant in Bharuch, Gujarat

Domestic air traffic down 5%, international traffic up 1% in January

Parliamentary panel for introduction of composite licence for insurers

Govt saves $6 bn on Qatar LNG deal renewal, signs $78 bn pact for 20 years

Large part of Rs 11 trn capex for FY25 to flow into energy sector: PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceSatya NadellaMicrosoft IndiaUS and India

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story