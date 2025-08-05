Home / Industry / News / NCLAT allows Gensol lessor to retain vehicles taken before insolvency

NCLAT allows Gensol lessor to retain vehicles taken before insolvency

Tribunal permits SMAS Auto Leasing to keep possession of 152 e-vehicles taken before Gensol Engineering's insolvency; hearing on remaining vehicles on August 28

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER
The tribunal granted the appellant liberty to file an interlocutory application (IA) in relation to the advertisement within one week.
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted interim relief to an appellant-lessor in a dispute concerning possession and use of e-vehicles during the ongoing insolvency process of Gensol Engineering.
 
SMAS Auto Leasing India, both the appellant and lessor to Gensol, informed the tribunal that it had already taken possession of 152 e-vehicles before the initiation of insolvency proceedings. It further stated that 12 e-vehicles remained with the Resolution Professional (RP).
 
The appellant contended that the RP could not interfere with vehicles that were in its possession prior to the commencement of the insolvency proceedings. SMAS Auto Leasing also objected to an advertisement issued by the RP regarding the hiring of vehicles currently under the RP’s control. 
 
The tribunal granted the appellant liberty to file an interlocutory application (IA) in relation to the advertisement within one week.
 
Taking note of the limited scope of the appeal, the NCLAT directed both the Interim Resolution Professional and the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to file their replies within two weeks. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on August 28 for final disposal with respect to the vehicles in dispute.
 
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan (Chairperson) and Barun Mitra (Technical Member).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Full house at hotels for Independence Day long weekend; airfares up 30-100%

60% women in energy sector seek gender-based policies: IESA report

Explainer | E5, E10, E20: What do these ethanol labels actually mean?

How Brazil, US, and EU tackled ethanol blends before India's E20 push

Gautam Adani redesignated as non-executive chairman of APSEZ from August 5

Topics :NCLATGensol groupe-vehicles

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story