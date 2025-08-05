Full house at hotels for Independence Day long weekend; airfares up 30-100%

With only a few long-weekend opportunities left in the second half of the year, hotels have begun reporting near-full occupancy for the upcoming Independence Day holiday on August 15, which extends over the weekend to August 17.

Luxury villa rental firm StayVista has recorded 100 per cent occupancy across its portfolio for the long weekend.

“We are sold out across destinations, which is a strong validation of the shift towards meaningful getaways and trusted stays,” said Pranav Maheshwari, co-founder at the platform, which is seeing full bookings in locations such as Maharashtra, Goa, Ooty and Coorg.

ITC Hotels has also witnessed a strong uptick in demand for the long weekend and is curating special experiences for its Club ITC members. Both city hotels and hill properties have seen healthy advance reservations. Welcomhotel-branded properties in Jim Corbett, Chail and Shimla are all reporting near-full capacity, while the Sheraton New Delhi is also witnessing increased demand for staycations and restaurant bookings.

"The upcoming long weekend has ignited strong travel intent, with robust bookings across leisure, spiritual and wellness destinations — many of which are already nearing full occupancy," said Atul Bhalla, vice-president (operations), ITC Hotels – North & West. Meanwhile, ITC Rajputana and Mementos in Jaipur, ITC Grand in Goa, and Mementos in Udaipur are nearing sold-out positions. At Sarovar Hotels, too, occupancies are expected to be high, particularly in leisure destinations like Goa, Agra, Dalhousie, Udaipur and Jaipur. "We're witnessing a strong resurgence in domestic travel around the Independence Day long weekend, with occupancy levels pacing 8–10 per cent higher than the same period last year. We're also seeing strong pick-up in Tier-II and drive-in destinations — signalling a clear shift towards accessible, experiential getaways," said Akshay Thusoo, senior vice-president, commercial, at the chain.

To build on this momentum, the company has introduced a range of offers, including complimentary late check-outs till 4 pm, free stay and dining for children under 12, and more. “The Independence Day long weekend is shaping up to be a strong period. We are seeing encouraging signs of early bookings across key leisure destinations, reflecting growing confidence and a desire for quick, premium getaways,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, at Radisson Hotel Group, where some resort properties have already secured over 75 per cent occupancy a month in advance. “All our resort hotels are witnessing high demand for the long weekend, with particular interest in destinations across Rajasthan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal and Maharashtra. People are increasingly willing to spend more on premium experiences and amenities, with average stay durations ranging from two to two-and-a-half days,” he added.

It’s not just hotels — flight bookings and airfares have also surged ahead of the long weekend. “We’ve seen a significant rise in flight bookings for the Independence Day long weekend this year, with travel to popular leisure destinations up by 25–30 per cent year-on-year. Demand for beach getaways like Goa has especially spiked, driving fares on routes such as Delhi–Goa and Mumbai–Goa up by over 100 per cent week-on-week,” said Rajnish Kumar, group co-chief executive officer at ixigo, to Business Standard. Other scenic destinations like Dehradun and Kochi are also witnessing strong traction, with airfares rising 35–40 per cent week-on-week.