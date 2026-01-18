New Labour Codes push up operating costs for private banks, insurers

On the other hand, the salary structure of public sector banks was already close to the new framework and, therefore, they do not need to make any changes or additional provisions on this account.
According to analysts, under the new codes, there will be a restructuring of salary structures, with an increase in the share of contribution towards basic pay and other key allowances. This would raise the amount paid by employers towards gratuity and pension funds.
On November 21, 2025, the Government of India notified four Labour Codes — the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 — collectively referred to as the New Labour Codes, consolidating 29 existing labour laws.