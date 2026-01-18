New Labour Codes push up operating costs for private banks, insurers

The New Labour Codes notified by the central government in November 2025 have pushed up employee costs for private sector banks and insurance companies, with these firms reporting higher operating expenses in the October–December quarter (Q3FY26) due to the statutory impact of the codes.

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, said there was an incremental impact of Rs 800 crore on its operating expenses due to the new labour codes notified by the government. The bank’s operating expenses stood at Rs 18,770 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 17,110 crore in Q2FY26.

“The bank has recognised an estimated incremental impact of Rs 800 crore under ‘employee cost’ in the profit and loss account during the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, considering best information available. The bank continues to monitor the finalisation of central and state rules and clarifications from the government on the New Labour Codes and would provide appropriate accounting effects on the basis of such developments, as needed,” HDFC Bank said in its exchange filing.