AI adoption outpaces training, 71% professionals expect role shifts: Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption at workplaces is outpacing corporate training programmes, with 71 per cent of professionals believing their roles will change over the next few years as new tools and workflows become mainstream, according to a report.

There is a sharp gap between AI adoption and training, as employees brace for rapidly evolving job responsibilities, the report by Genius HRTech said.

The Genius HRTech and Digipoll report is based on an online survey conducted among 1,704 professionals across sectors in November 2025.

One of the clearest gaps identified by the report is training, with a substantial 61 per cent of respondents saying their organisation has not provided adequate guidance on effective AI usage, while only 37 per cent reported receiving proper training.

This lack of structured support appears to influence how employees perceive AI adoption within their functions, as 55 per cent believe AI adoption is driven by necessity, whereas 37 per cent feel it is trend-driven rather than need-based, the report said. It also found a deeper shift in workforce expectations, with 71 per cent of respondents believing that their role or responsibilities will significantly change in the next 2-3 years due to AI integration, reflecting both anticipation and uncertainty. According to the report, 67 per cent of respondents have already started using AI tools to simplify or automate their daily work, showing how quickly the technology is being adopted across roles.