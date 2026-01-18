Power discoms recorded ₹2,701 crore profit in FY25, says Ministry

India’s power distribution companies (discoms), including state-owned utilities and power departments, collectively recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,701 crore in the last financial year (FY25), marking a significant turnaround for the sector, the power ministry said on Saturday.

The discoms had reported a loss of ₹25,553 crore in FY24 and a loss of ₹67,962 crore a decade earlier in FY14.

“This marks a new chapter for the distribution sector and is the result of several steps that have been taken to redress long-standing concerns,” Power Minister Manohar Lal said, adding that the government remains committed to sustained power sector reforms.

According to the ministry, aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses declined sharply from 22.62 per cent in FY14 to 15.04 per cent in FY25. During the same period, the gap between the average cost of supply and average revenue realised narrowed significantly from ₹0.78 per unit to ₹0.06 per unit. The ministry said reforms such as the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge) Rules have led to a 96 per cent reduction in outstanding dues to generating companies, from ₹1.40 trillion in 2022 to ₹4,927 crore by January 2026. Distribution utilities’ payment cycles have also improved, declining from 178 days in FY21 to 113 days in FY25.