NIT Rourkela develops low-cost tech to deal with toxic industrial waste

The research team, led by Sunipa Bhattacharyya, an associate professor in the Ceramic Engineering Department, has developed a water-based ceramic adsorbent by combining fly ash, ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS) and kaolin clay, a naturally occurring white clay used in industrial applications to form strong ceramic materials.
Fly ash is a by-product of coal combustion in thermal power plants, while GGBS is generated during iron and steel manufacturing. Both materials are produced in large quantities across India and pose disposal challenges of their own.
The technology developed by the NIT Rourkela team addresses this challenge by utilising these by-products generated by coal-fired power plants and steel industries as a value-added environmental solution. This ceramic adsorbent has been specifically designed to remove methylene blue dye, a commonly used dye found in industrial wastewater.