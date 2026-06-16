MNRE clarifies ALMM-II exemption procedure for rooftop solar projects

Rooftop solar projects that had all modules installed at the site before June 1, 2026, but could not be commissioned by the concerned distribution company under the net-metering framework can apply for claiming exemption from Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II (for solar cells), the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has clarified following requests for a simplified procedure.

The exemption can be claimed through the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) portal based on GIS-tagged site photographs and documentary evidence, such as invoices, daily installation reports and self-certification, the ministry said.

MNRE has allowed case-by-case exemptions for projects to protect investments already made. It had received requests for the issuance of a simplified procedure or framework for claiming exemption in respect of rooftop solar power projects.