NMDC targets net-zero operational emissions by 2047, plans 90% reduction

State-run iron ore producer NMDC Ltd has set a target to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2047, covering Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions arising from direct fuel consumption and electricity consumption, respectively.

As part of its net-zero roadmap, the company has set an overall target of achieving a minimum 90 per cent reduction in operational emissions, with the remaining emissions to be addressed through offsetting measures as the roadmap progresses.

NMDC said in a statement that it will pursue the target through six key strategies, including energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, electrification of its fleet, adoption of low-carbon fuels, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and demand-side management.

The company's roadmap has been divided into three phases. The short-term phase will cover FY26 to FY30, followed by the medium-term phase from FY30 to FY40, and the long-term phase from FY40 to FY47. During the initial phase, energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption and electrification are expected to form key components of the transition. These will be followed by deeper decarbonisation measures and emerging technologies in the subsequent phases. NMDC has already undertaken initiatives to increase the share of renewable energy and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources. These include a 10.5 MW wind energy facility at Chitradurga and solar power installations across its projects.