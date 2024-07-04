Office transactions hit record high at 34.7 mn sq. ft. in H1 2024: Report

Office market activity in India hit a record 34.7 million square feet in the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), marking a 33 per cent annual growth from 26.1 million sq. ft. in H1 2023 in eight major cities, said a report on Thursday.

The report, which analyses residential and office market performance in eight major cities in January-June 2024, revealed that Bengaluru remained the largest office market with transactions of 8.4 million sq. ft. accounting for 26 per cent of total office volume transactions in those cities. Mumbai (5.8 million sq. ft.) and the National Capital Region (5.7 million sq. ft.) were the other leading commercial markets in the country. Ahmedabad recorded the strongest year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 218 per cent albeit on a smaller base. Chennai was the only market to see a reduction in transaction volumes due to acute limitation of grade A space in the city.

The office market saw 25.1 million sq. ft. completed in H1 2024. Vacancy rates dropped to 15.6 per cent due to strong demand, boosting rents. Chennai led with 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth, followed by Bengaluru at 7 per cent.

India-facing businesses have seen significant growth, leasing 14.3 million sq. ft. in H1 2024, up from 35-41 per cent of total leasing volume compared to H1 2023. This reflects confidence in the Indian economy and consumer markets, said the report. Overseas corporates increased their presence, with global capability centres (GCCs) absorbing 48 per cent more space, rising to 9.8 million sq. ft.

In H1 2024, flexible or flex spaces made up 21 per cent of total transactions, with co-working spaces increasing to 72 per cent of flex space deals, up from 58 per cent in H1 2023. Flex space operators leased 7.2 million sq. ft., while third party information technology (IT) services occupied 3.4 million square feet of office space.

Office completions recorded a 39 per cent Y-o-Y growth, tallying up to 25.1 million sq. ft. “With improving business sentiments and steadily decreasing uncertainties, occupiers are increasingly inclined to commit to long-term plans and expand operations. Given the strong economic momentum and the improving global growth outlook, coupled with the trend of higher absorption in the second half of the year, we can confidently anticipate that the Indian office market will conclude 2024 on a record high,” said Viral Desai, senior executive director, occupier strategy & solutions, industrial & logistics, capital markets and retail agency, Knight Frank India.

Rents firmed up across all markets this year, marking the fourth consecutive half-year with either growth or stability. Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata led large markets with the highest annual growth, reaching 9 per cent, 7 per cent, and 6 per cent, respectively, in H1 2024.

Residential sales

Sales volumes in the residential segment scaled an 11-year high in terms of half-yearly sales in H1 2024 with total sales of 1,73,241 units. Sales grew by 11 per cent Y-o-Y in H1 2024. Mumbai registered the highest sales of 47,259 units demonstrating a 16 per cent YoY growth in H1 2024. Kolkata witnessed the highest home sales growth (in terms of percentage) at 25 per cent YoY followed by Ahmedabad at 17 per cent.

Development activity has scaled up to tap into the “rich vein of demand” that the residential market is currently in the midst of, said the report. The 1,83,401 units launched in H1 2024 represent a 10-year high in terms of units launched in a half-yearly period and are well attuned to the changing preferences of the homebuyer that are now significantly leaning toward experiential living and squarely aimed at an upgraded lifestyle.

Notably, the launch volumes in H1 2024 have surpassed the sales figures. A total of 183,401 units were launched across the eight markets registering a 6 per cent YoY rise. Mumbai recorded the highest residential launches in the country with supply of 46,985 units during the half year. Kolkata witnessed the highest growth (in terms of percentage growth) at 60 per cent followed by Pune at 32 per cent.