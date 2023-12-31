Oil industry in 2024: Varied outcomes expected across value chain

According to rating agency Crisil, the supply of offshore rig fleet addition has not kept pace with the higher demand for crude oil exploration and production, leading to a spike in global day rates for such rigs. At the same time, the cost to move oil, however, may taper, with charter rates for crude and product tankers expected to moderate in FY25, after seeing a correction in FY24 . According to the rating agency, the correction in tanker rates in owing to easing of Covid-related supply chain constraints, however the recent attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea remains a monitorable.
India's oil demand to remain high
|weighted average day rates for offshore rigs
|$/day
|FY23
|35,000-40,000
|FY24
|47,000
|FY25
|60,000
| Source: CRISIL