Home / Industry / News / Mumbai property registration up 4% to record 126,907 units in 2023: Report

Mumbai property registration up 4% to record 126,907 units in 2023: Report

The registration number hit a record in 2023, beating the previous high of 1,22,035 units in the previous year, real estate consultant Knight Frank India data showed

(Photo: Pexels)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Property registration in the Mumbai municipal area increased 4 per cent year-on-year to an all-time high of 1,26,907 units in 2023 on the back of better demand, according to Knight Frank.

The registration number hit a record in 2023, beating the previous high of 1,22,035 units in the previous year, real estate consultant Knight Frank India data showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The state government collected a revenue of Rs 10,869 crore as stamp duty in 2023, up 22 per cent from the previous year.

In December, 12,255 units were registered in Mumbai city (an area under BMC jurisdiction), up 31 per cent from 9,367 units in the year-ago period.

Knight Frank has compiled the data on the registration of properties from the Department of Registrations and Stamps, Maharashtra government. The data includes sales in primary (fresh) and secondary (re-sale) markets.

Of the overall registered properties, residential units constitute 80 per cent.

Knight Frank CMD Shishir Baijal said the demand has been driven by rising income levels, better affordability and a positive homeownership outlook.

"Notably, a 57 per cent increase in the share of high-value property registrations attests to the robustness of the market," he said.

Supported by stable interest rates and an increasing preference for bigger and better homes, homebuyer confidence continues to fuel Mumbai's real estate momentum, Baijal said.

Akhil Saraf, founder of Proptech startup Reloy, said, "People have understood that real estate is the safest asset class along with gold. Gold has liquidity, but real estate has utility".

Economies around the world have collapsed, but the houses people own over there are safe, he added.

"With prices and rent both increasing in Indian housing, all the hubris around 'rent vs buy' has been laid to rest," said Saraf, whose firm helps builders in generating referral sales.

Also Read

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

India needs 2 bn sq ft of additional healthcare real estate: Knight Frank

Mumbai sees 27% rise in property registration in August: Knight Frank

PE inflow in real estate declines 44% to $3 bn so far in 2023: Knight Frank

Indian real estate sentiment score rose between April-June: Knight Frank

Auto sales surge 11% in 2023, marginally short of pre-Covid numbers

Data-driven hiring, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Pro-industry policies have helped Gujarat attract investment: Officials

Housing sales in Gurugram up 13% in 2023; down 7-8% in Noida: Anarock

Hoteliers cash in on New Year festivities, no impact of Covid-19 resurgence

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mumbaiproperty dealsReal Estate Knight Frank

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story