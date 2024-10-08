Only 2 of 11 e-commerce platforms have minimum wage policy: Report

Only two out of 11 e-commerce platforms have a minimum wage policy that guarantees all their workers earn at least the hourly local minimum wage, a survey report by research organisation Fairwork India showed.

The latest survey conducted by Fairwork India in association with Oxford University, released on Tuesday, evaluated digital platforms offering location-based services on five parameters: Fair Pay, Fair Conditions, Fair Contracts, Fair Management, and Fair Representation.

The platforms surveyed include Bigbasket, BluSmart, Dunzo, Flipkart, Ola, Uber, Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, Amazon Flex, and Porter.

Under ‘Fair Pay’, a platform is awarded one point for ensuring that workers earn at least the local minimum wage after costs. Subsequently, it is awarded another point if it ensures that workers earn at least a local living wage after costs. Overall, the companies are awarded scores out of 10.

According to the survey, only Bigbasket and Urban Company were awarded the first point under ‘Fair Pay’ for instituting a minimum wage policy that guarantees all their workers earn at least the hourly local minimum wage after factoring in work-related costs.

“In addition to ensuring that payments are made in full and on time, both platforms have a publicly available wage policy that commits to ensuring their workers will earn at least the hourly local minimum wage after factoring in work-related costs such as fuel, vehicle maintenance, and insurance,” the survey noted.

The survey further noted that there was insufficient evidence to award any platform a point for ensuring that workers earn at least a local living wage after costs.

To determine minimum wages, the survey used local government notifications. For instance, in Bangalore, data from the Government of Karnataka’s labour department was used to determine the hourly minimum wage figures for semi-skilled (Rs 78.1) and skilled (Rs 84.3) categories (domestic services).

Overall, Bigbasket, Swiggy, Urban Company, and Zomato remained at the top as they scored 6 out of 10. Meanwhile, three platforms—Ola, Porter, and Uber—scored 0 out of 10.