Only 8% GCCs made major gains in innovation, market edge, efficiency: BCG

Only 8 per cent of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have advanced significantly across the three dimensions key to enterprise value innovation, competitive differentiation and operational efficiency, a new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said.

India, the US, and Mexico emerged as the most balanced GCC ecosystems, with India uniquely combining scale, innovation, and efficiency, it said.

The report called for a step-change in how organisations structure, invest in, and activate their GCCs, not just as support engines, but as core drivers of innovation, AI adoption, and business outcomes.

While GCCs are evolving rapidly in scope and ambition, the majority remain focused on delivery execution, under-utilising their potential to act as capability hubs powering enterprise-wide transformation.

The report found that tech, media, and telecom firms lead in maturity, driven by higher investment in AI initiatives and depth of innovation It underlined AI, advanced AI use cases, including GenAI, and AI agents, as critical accelerator of GCC maturity. While top performers have moved beyond pilots to embed AI across core workflows, most GCCs remain trapped in early-stage experimentation, it said.