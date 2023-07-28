Home / Industry / News / Optimistic about India semiconductor path; let's do this together: Foxconn

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer based in Taiwan

Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Foxconn on Friday said it is optimistic about direction of India's semiconductor roadmap, and asserted that Taiwan is and will be India's most trusted and reliable partner.

"Let's do this together," Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn said addressing SemiconIndia 2023.

Building an ecosystem for chips in India is "for very brave", he said adding "Where there is a will, there is a way".

Lauding the determination of the Indian government in this regard, Liu expressed optimism about where the nation is headed on its semiconductor journey. "Taiwan is and will be your most trusted and reliable partner...Let's do this together," he said.

Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer based in Taiwan.

Topics :Foxconnsemiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

