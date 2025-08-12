Home / Industry / News / Parliament panel calls for global promotion of Indian leather products

Parliament panel calls for global promotion of Indian leather products

Parliamentary panel recommends promoting 'Make in India' for traditional leather products to safeguard artisans, citing the Kolhapuri chappals imitation case

A team of experts from Prada visits Kolhapur on Wednesday to interact with artisans and assess manufacturing process of the local footwear, days after the Italian fashion brand was accused of appropriating the region's famous flat sandals.
A team of experts from Prada visits Kolhapur on Wednesday to interact with artisans and assess manufacturing process of the local footwear, days after the Italian fashion brand was accused of appropriating the region’s famous flat sandals.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A parliamentary panel has recommended that the government should take proactive measures to promote traditional Indian leather products under ‘Make in India’ banner to help them achieve global recognition and prevent their imitation by international brands, as in the recent case of Kolhapuri chappals.
 
India’s leather industry is highly labour intensive, generating employment for over 4.42 million people, with 40 per cent of them being women.
 
“The Committee recommends that the department take proactive measures to promote the ‘Make in India’ brand for traditional Indian leather products. This will help gain global recognition for these products, safeguard the rights of local artisans, and prevent their imitation or misuse by international brands as was reported in the case of Kolhapuri chappals,” the parliamentary standing committee on commerce said.
 
Italian luxury fashion label Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection featured models wearing footwear resembling Kolhapuri chappals during Milan Fashion Week in June. It didn’t credit India as the source of inspiration. 
 
However, in July, a team from the luxury brand visited Maharashtra’s Kolhapur to understand the craft of making Kolhapuri footwear.
 
The panel also recommended that the ‘Focus Product Scheme for Footwear & Leather Sectors,’ announced in the Union Budget, should be finalised and implemented at the earliest with “unambiguous and practical guidelines”.
 
“The scheme should take a complete view of the sector by supporting all parts of the value chain, including components, design, and machinery for both leather and non-leather footwear. To make the scheme more effective, the department should set up regular reviews, encourage better coordination between agencies and applicants, and create a support system to address challenges faced during implementation,” the report said.
 
The committee also suggested leveraging existing free trade agreements (FTAs) with Japan, Australia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ASEAN to increase export of leather and leather products while also prioritising new trade agreements with key markets such as the European Union (EU).
 
The Export Promotion Mission (EPM) announced in the Union Budget earlier this year’s scheme can play a pivotal role in undertaking large-scale export promotion activities in major markets and exploring potential markets, the report said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Diamond, shrimp, home textiles to be hardest hit by US tariffs: Crisil

Pixxel-led group to build India's first commercial EO satellite network

India investing billions of dollars in research ecosystem: PM Modi

Cabinet approves 4 new semiconductor projects with ₹4,600 crore investment

US tariff hikes slash diamond jobs in Gujarat, hit Rajasthan gems trade

Topics :fashion industryFootwearMake in India

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story