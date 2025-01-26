Petronas, Sembcorp, others to fuel Thoothukudi's green hydrogen hub by 2028

Four global majors have committed to invest Rs 41,860 crore in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, where India’s one of the three green hydrogen hubs is expected to come up by 2028. Malaysian government-owned global oil and gas major Petronas-backed Amplus Ganges Solar, Singapore’s state-run energy company Sembcorp Industries’ Green Infra Renewable Energy, Gurugram-based ACME Green Hydrogen and Chemicals, and ReNew Energy’s firm Renew E-fuels will give wings to the project located at V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi. “We are in an advanced stage and have already allotted 501 acres of land to four firms. They are expected to start the first phase of green hydrogen production by 2028,” said Susanta Kumar Purohit, chairperson of VOC Port Authority.

When contacted, one of the above industry majors told Business Standard that a formal letter of award is expected from the government of India in February, and the commissioning is expected to happen within 36 months after that. The Thoothukudi project is part of the government’s ambitious plan to set up three green hydrogen hubs. The other two are Deendayal Port at Kandla, Gujarat covering the West, Paradip Port in Odisha in the East. Among these, Kandla and Thoothukudi are expected to be the first projects to take off. Green hydrogen hubs are a key component of the National Green Hydrogen Mission for supporting large-scale production and utilisation of hydrogen.

“The government of India has also given us funds to set up a bunkering facility too, which will be completed by December 2025. As a technology demonstrator, our port is setting up a green hydrogen pilot plant, which will be commissioned by mid-February, and we will be producing around 8 kilograms of green hydrogen per day. This will give us an idea about how green hydrogen is produced, stored, and transported,” Purohit added. The green hydrogen ecosystem is expected to attract an investment of around Rs 50,000 crore in this port area, excluding the investment in renewable energy power.

Purohit said that the company will be generating around 8 megawatts (MW) of renewable power in the port itself -- including 6 MW of solar and 2 MW of wind. “Through this 8 MW, we will be meeting the entire port’s energy consumption through renewable power,” he said. Green hydrogen is produced through a process called electrolysis, where water is split into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy sources. According to a roadmap unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, India is targeting producing 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen by 2030, with an expected investment of $100 billion. To achieve this ambitious goal, the three hydrogen hubs are crucial.