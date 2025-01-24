Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt approves Rs 500 cr infusion in IFCI via issue of preferential shares

Domestic financial institution IFCI on Friday said the government has approved Rs 500 crore capital infusion in the company through the preferential issue of shares.

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm
The Industrial Finance Corporation of India was set up by the government on July 1, 1948, as the first development financial institution in the country. (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:45 PM IST
The Department of Financial Services has conveyed sanction of the President of India to release funds of Rs 500 crore to IFCI Ltd towards subscription to the share capital during FY 2024-25, the state-owned entity said in a regulatory filing.

Following this, the meeting of the board of directors of the company is called on January 29, 2025, to consider the Preferential Issue of equity shares to the central government, subject to the approval of shareholders, stock exchanges and such other regulatory authorities as may be required.

With the infusion, the government's holding in the company is expected to further increase from the existing 71.72 per cent as of September 2024.

The capital infusion plan for IFCI was approved through the passage of the first Supplementary Demand for Grants for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha in December.

The Industrial Finance Corporation of India was set up by the government on July 1, 1948, as the first development financial institution in the country.

The Finance Ministry, in November 2024, in principle approved the 'Consolidation of IFCI Group', which entails the merger/amalgamation of IFCI Limited and StockHolding Corporation of India Limited and other group companies.

As per the proposal, StockHolding Corporation of India Ltd, IFCI Factors Ltd, IFCI Infrastructure Development Ltd and IIDL Realtors Ltd will merge with IFCI Ltd.

Further, StockHolding Services Ltd, IFCI Financial Services Ltd, IFIN Commodities Ltd and IFIN Credit Ltd will be merged into a single entity, which will be a direct subsidiary of the consolidated listed entity.

Additionally, StockHolding Document Management Services Ltd, StockHolding Securities IFSC Ltd, IFIN Securities Finance Ltd, IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd and MPCON Ltd shall be direct subsidiaries of the consolidated listed entity that is IFCI.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

