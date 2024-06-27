Pharma industry body mulling policy framework to guide cos on cybercrime

There is a need for pharmaceutical companies to have a policy framework within the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) along with cybersecurity awareness to guide the pharma companies against possible cyber-attacks, industry players felt.

This comes almost a year after Sun Pharma, the fourth-largest speciality generic pharmaceutical company in the world, had its business operations affected due to an information technology (IT) security breach.

Less than 10 per cent of people execute the daily practices of backing up the cybersecurity processes. The lack of this type of testing makes the company’s data vulnerable to data loss, said Kaushik Pandya, Advisor, Federation of All India IT Association and Co-founder of Kalp System.