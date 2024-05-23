Indians lose Rs 7,061.51 cr to cybercrime in 4 months: All you need to know

Did you know? About 7,000 cyber-related complaints are registered daily on India's National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) reveals that a significant chunk of these frauds originate from Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.

Possible China connection

Rajesh Kumar, the CEO of I4C, said on Wednesday that many web applications used in these crimes are written in Mandarin. This raises the possibility of a Chinese link to the cybercrimes affecting India.

Interestingly, China is also a victim of similar scams. Around 44,000 Chinese nationals have been repatriated from these countries, suggesting a broad and complex web of cybercriminal activity.

Rising cybercrime numbers

The data shows a troubling trend:

2024 (up to April 30): 740,000 complaints

2023: 1.56 million complaints

2022: 966,000 complaints

2021: 452,000 complaints

2020: 257,000 complaints

2019: 26,049 complaints

Types of scams and financial losses

Indians are losing significant amounts of money to various scams. The total amount reported to have been lost in cybercrimes in the country over the last few months is Rs 7,061.51 crore, out of which “we have been able to put a lien on around 12 per cent, which is about Rs 812.72 crore”, the CEO said.

Here's a break-up of some of the scams

Digital arrest scam: Rs 120.30 crore

Online scammers call and claim you've received a parcel containing illegal items like drugs or fake passports. Sometimes, they contact your friends or family, saying you're involved in a crime or accident and are in their custody.

To make their threats believable, these criminals use photos or identities of real police officers. They demand money to settle the case. In some instances, they "digitally arrest" victims, forcing them to stay visible on video calls until the ransom is paid.

Scammers even set up fake police stations or government offices and wear uniforms to look authentic. Many people have reported such intimidation, blackmail, and extortion on the NCRP. These fraudsters often pose as officials from the CBI, Narcotics Department, RBI, or Enforcement Directorate.

Trading scam: Rs 1,420.48 crore

Scammers will use high-pressure tactics to get you to deposit large sums into a trading account, promising guaranteed profits. But once you've handed over the money, they vanish, leaving you with nothing.

Investment scam (task-based): Rs 222.58 crore

In a 'task scam', fraudsters pose as representatives of reputable companies, offering seemingly easy remote work opportunities. These offers often involve unrealistic returns on investments or simple tasks like watching videos, filling out forms, or writing reviews. The scammers initially pay small amounts to build trust, then persuade the victims to invest larger sums, promising bigger returns. Eventually, the victims realise they've been scammed when the fraudsters disappear.

Romance/dating scam: Rs 13.23 crore

Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim's affection and trust. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim.

How the scams work

Kumar explained that cybercrime operations in these Southeast Asian countries use social media to recruit Indians with fake job offers. Once recruited, these individuals are forced to participate in cyber scams, including investment scams, pig butchering scams, trading app scams, and dating scams. They often use Indian SIM cards to target victims in India.

Recent arrests

In a recent incident, the Andhra Pradesh Police arrested three local agents after Indian nationals employed in a suspected cybercrime operation in Sihanouk City, Cambodia, protested. The Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh has stepped in to ensure their safety. About 360 Indians are being brought back home, while around 60 people have been arrested by local authorities. The Indian government is working with the Cambodian government to repatriate the remaining Indians trapped in these cybercrime operations.

In the last four months, authorities have taken significant steps to combat cybercrime. They have frozen 325,000 mule accounts, blocked over 3,000 URLs and 595 apps under Section 69A of the IT Act, and suspended or revoked 530,000 SIM cards and 80,848 IMEI numbers since July 2023.

How to protect yourself from such scams?



— Be sceptical of unsolicited messages offering easy money for online tasks.

— Avoid job offers promising unrealistic returns.

— Do not send money to anyone promising high-paying tasks.

— Verify the legitimacy of job offers and investment opportunities through official websites or apps.

— Never share login credentials, personal, sensitive, or financial information with unknown persons, especially on messaging apps.

— Avoid downloading unknown files or apps at the request of strangers.

— Report cyber fraud incidents to [Cyber Crime Portal](https://www.cybercrime.gov.in) or call 1930 for assistance.