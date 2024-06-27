USFDA highlights quality concerns over drugs manufactured in India

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) highlighted concerns about the quality of drugs manufactured in India, noting that 11 per cent of facilities inspected in India had violations, the highest percentage of any global region, a senior official said.

Despite India's crucial role in supplying over 100 essential medicines to the US and over 90 per cent of API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturers based in India, data integrity problems were found in bioavailability and bioequivalence studies conducted by contract research organisations (CROs). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The US FDA also revealed that they are piloting a new program, Quality Management Maturity (QMM), to assess the quality culture of drug manufacturers. The FDA's QMM program, highlighted at IPA's 9th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit 2024, aims to reduce drug shortages and improve supply chain resilience by promoting advanced quality management practices.

The QMM program aims to encourage drug manufacturers to implement quality management practices that go beyond current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements.

USFDA claimed the QMM program offers advantages to patients, manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and the FDA itself. Patients can expect a more reliable supply of drugs with fewer recalls and shortages. Manufacturers can leverage the program for continuous improvement and gain a competitive edge. Healthcare professionals will have access to medications needed for their patients, and pharmacies will face fewer risks of stockouts. Finally, the FDA will benefit from a risk-based approach to inspections, allowing them to focus on areas of higher concern.

These data integrity issues found in Indian manufacturers included falsified pharmacokinetic (PK) data, which is the study of how the human body interacts with administered substances, a deliberate distribution of subject data into distinct cohorts to pass the bioequivalence study, questionable practices in reanalyzing sample schemes, and deficiencies in poor quality management of systemic procedures.

These quality issues represent a risk of shortages. One such example is in the spring of 2023 when there was a shortage of essential oncology drugs in the USA due to a manufacturing issue at an Indian facility.

When manufacturers must redo studies, it consumes time and resources, impacting their market share, revenue, and overall productivity. Such disruptions highlight the importance of a robust and redundant supply chain. If manufacturers exit the market due to quality ratings, it reduces the diversity of sources for essential medicines, heightening the risk of shortages, the agency said.

Such persistent quality issues could tarnish the reputation of the generic medicine industry and raise questions about the reliability of generic drugs, which comprise over 90 per cent of US prescriptions. USFDA emphasised the importance of a strong quality culture and proactive problem-solving to maintain drug quality and public trust.

Speaking on this, Patrizia Cavazzoni, Director, CDER, USFDA, stated, “The FDA plays its part by collaborating closely with manufacturers to ensure that there is a strong quality culture in their organisations, and that everybody understands what is expected of them, and that is to operate with integrity and to the highest quality.”

“We urge organisations to cultivate a culture where any concerns about data quality are promptly communicated to the FDA. This approach will allow us to address issues before they escalate into serious problems that could necessitate FDA actions, manufacturing interruptions, shortages, and other critical issues,” Cavazzoni further added.

Furthermore, concerns were also raised about the entry of new manufacturers, including industrial firms, into the drug-making business. These newcomers often lack awareness of US regulatory requirements, leading to quality issues. Cavazzoni called for stronger management support and a robust quality culture within pharmaceutical organisations to ensure continuous improvement in drug manufacturing standards.