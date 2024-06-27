Home / Industry / News / Industrial sector in Rajasthan fears output slump after power cut order

Industrial sector in Rajasthan fears output slump after power cut order

Power grid
Photo: Shutterstock
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 5:48 PM IST
Trade groups have raised concerns about the impact of the Rajasthan government ordering power cuts in the state’s industrial areas.

Industries have laid out suggestions that could help tackle the state's deficiency in electricity, and have asked the power department to make amends in the solar policy.

The power department on Wednesday announced intermittent power cuts in industrial areas daily between 8pm and 3am.

Industrial units that typically operate for 24 hours have been asked to operate at 50 per cent power load. Units in the national capital region have been kept out of the order’s ambit.

Suresh Agarwal, president of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry, said that power cuts will cause huge losses to the industries. “The government should purchase electricity from other states till the time this situation improves. It should encourage installing solar power units by giving a 50 per cent rebate. This would also provide cheap electricity to the industry,” Agarwal said.

All Rajasthan Trade and Industries Association’s Executive President, Prem Biyani, warned that the state would fall behind in the industrial race, ultimately impacting the output. “Revenues would be impacted and industries would be forced to lay off daily wage earners. Rajasthan is a latecomer when it comes to increasing power production,” Biyani said.

“On the other hand, load shedding will increase the production cost, which will lead to price rise,” said Banechand Jain, president of All Rajasthan Agriculture Trade and Industries Association. “Also, access to solar power has been given proper attention till now, " Jain added.

Topics :rajasthanIndustrial policyelectricity sector

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

