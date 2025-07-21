Home / Industry / News / Revlimid erosion, slower domestic growth to weigh on Indian pharma Q1

Revlimid erosion, slower domestic growth to weigh on Indian pharma Q1

Indian pharma firms are set to post modest Q1FY26 earnings, with Revlimid erosion impacting US revenues and domestic growth moderating in chronic therapies

drugs, pharma
Some players, such as Lupin, will see US growth driven by sustained market share in products like generic Spiriva
Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian pharmaceutical industry is expected to report a muted earnings performance for the June quarter, primarily due to declining sales of the blockbuster cancer drug generic Revlimid and subdued growth in domestic formulations. Analysts estimate year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of 9 per cent, with profit after tax (PAT) growth in the range of 3–4 per cent.
 
A stable pricing environment in the US generics market and rupee depreciation are expected to support double-digit revenue growth. However, pricing pressure on Revlimid is proving a major drag.
 
Nuvama analysts expect US sales to post a modest 1 per cent YoY growth, constrained by continued price erosion in generic Revlimid.
 
Some players, such as Lupin, will see US growth driven by sustained market share in products like generic Spiriva (a respiratory drug) and the launch of Tolvaptan (for kidney disorders). Aggregate margins for pharma companies in the Nuvama coverage universe are estimated to be around 26 per cent, down 32 basis points YoY, largely weighed down by price pressure on Revlimid. This trend is likely to impact the Q1FY26 performance of Aurobindo, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences. 
 
Revlimid erosion remains key headwind
Phillip Capital noted that DRL will continue to lead Revlimid sales with $180 million, followed by Cipla at $80 million and Zydus at $70 million.
 
“While we expect 1 per cent YoY growth in US sales for our coverage universe, Zydus may post 4 per cent YoY growth due to incremental contribution from generic Myrbetriq, which could partially offset Revlimid’s erosion. Lupin’s US business is likely to grow 17 per cent YoY to $265 million due to the recent launch of Tolvaptan and stable market share in generic Spiriva,” Nuvama analysts said.
 
Material new launches in the US remain limited. Phillip Capital observed that while Indian drugmakers will continue to benefit from opportunities such as generic Spiriva, Myrbetriq and Ustekinumab, along with the rupee’s depreciation, the US generics business is expected to post flat growth of around 2 per cent YoY due to weakening Revlimid supplies and few new launches. 
Sun Pharma’s global specialty business is expected to post a strong Q1 performance, while Cipla’s US revenue is likely to remain flat sequentially at $220 million. Its market share in Lanreotide (for neuroendocrine tumours) has declined to 15 per cent, from 20 per cent in Q1FY25, according to Nuvama.
 
Domestic growth slows, chronic therapies drag
On the domestic front, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma and DRL tend to outperform in the first two months of Q1. The overall domestic pharma market has posted steady 7 per cent growth, with cardiac, respiratory and neurological therapies registering 11.4 per cent, 9.5 per cent and 9.3 per cent YoY growth, respectively. Oncology and cardiology were the two therapy areas that recorded double-digit growth.
 
Nuvama estimates its coverage universe to report 10 per cent YoY growth in domestic sales, led by Torrent and Sun Pharma.
 
However, Axis Securities Equity Research noted that sequentially, the India business is likely to see muted growth, weighed down by sluggish chronic therapy performance and only a modest recovery in acute therapies. 
Margins may see some tailwinds
Axis Securities expects margin improvement of around 30 basis points YoY for most companies in its coverage, aided by new launches, stable freight costs, declining active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) prices, lower input costs and a shift in product mix towards niche products.
 
Hospitals to deliver strong Q1 despite seasonality
In the healthcare segment, average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) is expected to grow 7–8 per cent YoY, driving revenue growth of 14–19 per cent YoY and 5–6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Occupancy rates are also likely to improve by 100 basis points. Nuvama noted that hospitals are on solid ground in what is typically a seasonally soft quarter, barring Apollo Hospitals, which may see a 300 basis point YoY drop in occupancy due to reduced patient inflow from Bangladesh.
 
JM Financial said that despite Q1 traditionally being weak for hospitals, Q1FY26 is anticipated to show strong performance. “The coverage universe is projected to achieve over 15 per cent YoY revenue growth and 21 per cent EBITDA growth. This strong performance is primarily driven by organic bed additions and improvement in ARPOB, further bolstered by the integration of new hospital facilities, notably by Max Healthcare and KIMS.” Nuvama estimates Apollo’s revenue growth at 11 per cent, Fortis at 15 per cent, and Jupiter at 16 per cent.
 
Diagnostics show signs of recovery
Analysts expect growth to recover strongly to 15 per cent YoY following the slowdown in the previous quarter. Vijaya remains one of the fastest-growing players with 17 per cent YoY growth. Metropolis is likely to post a healthy recovery at 13 per cent YoY (organic). Dr Lal PathLabs is expected to grow 11 per cent YoY, while Agilus may see softer growth of 5 per cent. The sector’s margin is expected to remain steady at around 28 per cent, analysts added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Q1 early-bird results: Revenue, profit performance worst in 16 quarters

Premium

Indian refiners unfazed by European Union's new Russia oil sanctions

Premium

Lower home loan EMIs spark increased buyer interest amid repo rate cuts

CDMOs gear up for peptide boom amid rising demand for weight-loss drugs

Oil regulator cracks down on city gas firms; seeks uniform piped gas price

Topics :Pharma sectorpharmaceutical firmsPharma industryLupinTorrent PharmaSun Pharma

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story