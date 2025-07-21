Revlimid erosion, slower domestic growth to weigh on Indian pharma Q1

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is expected to report a muted earnings performance for the June quarter, primarily due to declining sales of the blockbuster cancer drug generic Revlimid and subdued growth in domestic formulations. Analysts estimate year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of 9 per cent, with profit after tax (PAT) growth in the range of 3–4 per cent.

A stable pricing environment in the US generics market and rupee depreciation are expected to support double-digit revenue growth. However, pricing pressure on Revlimid is proving a major drag.

Nuvama analysts expect US sales to post a modest 1 per cent YoY growth, constrained by continued price erosion in generic Revlimid.

Some players, such as Lupin, will see US growth driven by sustained market share in products like generic Spiriva (a respiratory drug) and the launch of Tolvaptan (for kidney disorders). Aggregate margins for pharma companies in the Nuvama coverage universe are estimated to be around 26 per cent, down 32 basis points YoY, largely weighed down by price pressure on Revlimid. This trend is likely to impact the Q1FY26 performance of Aurobindo, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences. Revlimid erosion remains key headwind

Phillip Capital noted that DRL will continue to lead Revlimid sales with $180 million, followed by Cipla at $80 million and Zydus at $70 million. “While we expect 1 per cent YoY growth in US sales for our coverage universe, Zydus may post 4 per cent YoY growth due to incremental contribution from generic Myrbetriq, which could partially offset Revlimid’s erosion. Lupin’s US business is likely to grow 17 per cent YoY to $265 million due to the recent launch of Tolvaptan and stable market share in generic Spiriva,” Nuvama analysts said. Material new launches in the US remain limited. Phillip Capital observed that while Indian drugmakers will continue to benefit from opportunities such as generic Spiriva, Myrbetriq and Ustekinumab, along with the rupee’s depreciation, the US generics business is expected to post flat growth of around 2 per cent YoY due to weakening Revlimid supplies and few new launches.

Sun Pharma's global specialty business is expected to post a strong Q1 performance, while Cipla's US revenue is likely to remain flat sequentially at $220 million. Its market share in Lanreotide (for neuroendocrine tumours) has declined to 15 per cent, from 20 per cent in Q1FY25, according to Nuvama. Domestic growth slows, chronic therapies drag On the domestic front, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma and DRL tend to outperform in the first two months of Q1. The overall domestic pharma market has posted steady 7 per cent growth, with cardiac, respiratory and neurological therapies registering 11.4 per cent, 9.5 per cent and 9.3 per cent YoY growth, respectively. Oncology and cardiology were the two therapy areas that recorded double-digit growth.

Nuvama estimates its coverage universe to report 10 per cent YoY growth in domestic sales, led by Torrent and Sun Pharma. However, Axis Securities Equity Research noted that sequentially, the India business is likely to see muted growth, weighed down by sluggish chronic therapy performance and only a modest recovery in acute therapies. Margins may see some tailwinds Axis Securities expects margin improvement of around 30 basis points YoY for most companies in its coverage, aided by new launches, stable freight costs, declining active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) prices, lower input costs and a shift in product mix towards niche products.

Hospitals to deliver strong Q1 despite seasonality In the healthcare segment, average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) is expected to grow 7–8 per cent YoY, driving revenue growth of 14–19 per cent YoY and 5–6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Occupancy rates are also likely to improve by 100 basis points. Nuvama noted that hospitals are on solid ground in what is typically a seasonally soft quarter, barring Apollo Hospitals, which may see a 300 basis point YoY drop in occupancy due to reduced patient inflow from Bangladesh. JM Financial said that despite Q1 traditionally being weak for hospitals, Q1FY26 is anticipated to show strong performance. “The coverage universe is projected to achieve over 15 per cent YoY revenue growth and 21 per cent EBITDA growth. This strong performance is primarily driven by organic bed additions and improvement in ARPOB, further bolstered by the integration of new hospital facilities, notably by Max Healthcare and KIMS.” Nuvama estimates Apollo’s revenue growth at 11 per cent, Fortis at 15 per cent, and Jupiter at 16 per cent.