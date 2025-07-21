Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma's ILUMYA delivers positive psoriatic arthritis trial results

Sun Pharma's ILUMYA delivers positive psoriatic arthritis trial results

Phase 3 trials show ILUMYA improved PsA symptoms significantly, with no new safety concerns; results support potential regulatory submissions in the US and globally

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma stated that the safety outcomes in the psoriatic arthritis trials were consistent with ILUMYA’s established safety profile from earlier studies in plaque psoriasis (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced that its psoriasis drug ILUMYA (tildrakizumab 100 mg) delivered positive results in two late-stage clinical trials for active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), potentially paving the way for regulatory filings in the United States.
 
The Phase 3 INSPIRE-1 and INSPIRE-2 studies evaluated the efficacy and safety of ILUMYA over a 24-week period. According to the company, both trials achieved statistically significant improvements in ACR20 response rates—a standard measure of arthritis treatment effectiveness—compared with placebo at Week 24.
 
INSPIRE-1 included patients with prior exposure to anti-TNF therapies, while INSPIRE-2 focused on anti-TNF naïve patients. More than 800 adult participants were enrolled across clinical sites in the US, Europe, and Asia. ILUMYA was administered at Week 0 and every 12 weeks thereafter, with no induction dose.
 
 
Consistent safety profile supports regulatory case
Sun Pharma stated that the safety outcomes in the psoriatic arthritis trials were consistent with ILUMYA’s established safety profile from earlier studies in plaque psoriasis. No new safety signals were identified.

Also Read

drugs, pharma

Revlimid erosion, slower domestic growth to weigh on Indian pharma Q1

PremiumSun Pharma

Sun Pharma gains on US launch of Leqselvi, analysts see strong upside

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma shares rise 2% on US launch of hair loss drug after settlement

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma launches Leqselvi in US after patent settlement with Incyte Corp

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma launches hair loss drug Leqselvi in US after patent settlement

 
ILUMYA is currently approved in the US and other countries for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults. Its use in psoriatic arthritis remains investigational and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory authorities.
 
Detailed results from the INSPIRE studies will be presented at upcoming medical conferences and submitted for publication in peer-reviewed journals.
 
Targeting IL-23 in chronic inflammatory pathways
ILUMYA is a monoclonal antibody that targets the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23), thereby inhibiting inflammatory pathways associated with chronic autoimmune conditions. Common adverse reactions reported in previous studies include upper respiratory infections, injection-site reactions, and diarrhoea. The drug carries warnings related to hypersensitivity, infections, and tuberculosis risk.
 
Psoriatic arthritis affects an estimated 2.4 million people in the United States. Approximately one-third of psoriasis patients may develop the joint condition, though many cases remain undiagnosed.
 
Strategic pipeline strengthens global presence
Sun Pharma is India’s largest pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s leading generic drug manufacturers. The company operates in over 100 countries and has a growing specialty portfolio in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology.

More From This Section

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines resumes operations after tech outage grounds all flights

Aarthi Scans and Labs

Diagnostic firm Aarthi Scans eyes North India, lines up ₹350 cr investment

woodenstreet furnitute

Furniture brand WoodenStreet aims to boost revenue in 3 years, mulls IPO

Larsen & Toubro

L&T to set up India's largest green hydrogen plant at IOCL Panipat

burger singh

Burger Singh denies ₹47 cr funding, says no money has hit the bank yet

Topics : Sun Pharma Arthritis pharmaceutical firms Pharma sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon