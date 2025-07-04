Friday, July 04, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Lupin launches nasal spray in US, part of 200-drug pipeline by FY30

Lupin launches nasal spray in US, part of 200-drug pipeline by FY30

The product, launched in the US market, is a generic version of Atrovent and part of Lupin's plan to scale complex generics revenue share to 62 per cent by FY30

Lupin Pharma

Lupin has a strong presence in the US and European pharmaceutical markets

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian pharmaceutical major Lupin on Friday announced the launch of a new nasal spray — Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution — in the United States market. The product is available in two strengths: 0.03 per cent and 0.06 per cent.
 
The company stated that the spray is used to treat runny nose (rhinorrhoea) caused by allergies, the common cold or other non-allergic conditions. It is suitable for both adults and children, depending on the prescribed strength.
 
The product is the generic version of a nasal spray called Atrovent, which is already available in the US market. The spray is considered bioequivalent, meaning it acts in the same way in the body as the reference drug. 
 
 
Lupin has a strong presence in the US and European pharmaceutical markets. As reported by Business Standard in May, the company is targeting a greater share of revenue from its complex generics portfolio in the US and Europe.

Also Read

Lupin Pharma

Lupin carves out consumer healthcare biz into wholly owned subsidiary

Lupin Pharma

Lupin, Sino Universal sign agreement to launch Tiotropium DPI in China

Inhalers, Inhaler

Lupin inks pact with China's Sino Universal for Tiotropium inhaler supply

Lupin Pharma

Lupin signs licensing deal with SteinCares for ranibizumab in LatAm

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Pharma shares in focus; GSK, Jubilant, Eris, Gland, Torrent rally up to 8%

 
With a pipeline of over 200 products over the next five years, Lupin expects the revenue share from complex generics to reach 62 per cent by FY30. The contribution from such products is projected at 21 per cent by FY26.
 
Complex generics include high-value products such as inhalers, injectables, transdermal patches and ophthalmic solutions, which typically contain more sophisticated active ingredients and delivery mechanisms.
 
Generic drugs are copies of branded medicines that have gone off-patent. Complex generics differ from simple generics in terms of formulation, technology and margin potential.
 
On Friday, Lupin’s shares closed at ₹1,978 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, up ₹22.40 or 1.15 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Google

Google faces EU antitrust complaint over AI overviews by publishers

Lenskart

Lenskart invests in AI startup Ajna Lens ahead of smart glasses push

PremiumMyntra office in Bengaluru

Myntra bets on video content to tap into India's $300 bn influencer economy

KFC, Devyani International

Top 2 franchisees of Yum! Brands in India explore merger possibility

drones, millitary, army

AVPL International announces $1 mn R&D investment for defence drones

Topics : Lupin generic drugs Pharma US market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon