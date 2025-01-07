Powering ahead: India adding nuclear power faster than global peers

India’s nuclear power generation has grown twice as fast as the rest of the world in recent times. In 2023, nuclear power generation grew 4.4 per cent compared to 2.2 per cent for the world, according to numbers from the UK-based Energy Institute.

Nuclear power has been in the news with NTPC announcing a partnership with the US-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) to develop thorium-based fuel for use in nuclear reactors. Separately, protests have been reported in Kerala towards the end of December over plans for a nuclear power station in the state. The central government in July spoke of plans to triple nuclear power capacity to 22,480 megawatt (Mw) by 2031-32 from the current 8,180 Mw.

The share of India’s nuclear power generation has risen to 1.76 per cent of the world in 2023, the highest in data going back 55 years. India's rising energy demand as the economy attempts the transition to a more developed state has made nuclear energy indispensable, suggested Atomic Energy Commission’s former Chairman Anil Kakodkar. “I think obviously there is a much greater awareness now than ever before about the necessity of nuclear energy. Of course, climate change has been an important driver for steep clean energy growth. But also the energy needs, both for the developed world and the developing world, are on the rise because AI (artificial intelligence) or digital technologies, or servers/data centres as well as economic growth in emerging economy countries would require a lot of clean energy,” he said.

Some of India’s increased share is to do with slower global capacity addition. The Energy Institute data puts India’s nuclear power generation at 48.2 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2023, a new high. Global nuclear power generation peaked to 2,803.1 TWh in 2006. The 2023 number is 2,737.7 TWh. Countries scaled back on their nuclear power plans after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan. Global nuclear power generation touched a low of 2,470.5 TWh in 2012 but has broadly risen since. And the pace may be picking up. The 2023 growth of 2.2 per cent compares to 1 per cent annual addition seen during 2013-23.

“Interest in nuclear power is fast picking up in many countries across the world, including Japan, the US, China, South Korea, France, etc. as a reliable source to meet the rapidly increasing energy demand and a key enabler in achieving decarbonisation of the energy sector. Geopolitical developments like stoppage of gas exports from Russia following the Ukraine war are also leading to a nuclear renaissance,” according to K Ramanathan, distinguished fellow at Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). India's eventual demand for nuclear power may require as much as 10 per cent of the global uranium supply, according to Kakodkar's calculations. At this point, it may start becoming difficult to meet the demand for fuel.