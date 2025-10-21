Premium products, fast deliveries fuel ecommerce boom during Diwali

During the period of Diwali shopping, ecommerce and quick-commerce platforms recorded sharp demand increases, with premium products and instant-delivery services driving growth and festival spend extending beyond major cities.

Amazon India reported 2.76 billion customer visits during its month-long sale while quick-commerce platforms saw multifold increases in traditional festival items and last-minute purchases.

Zepto recorded nine-fold growth in sweet sales and 25-fold increase in ethnic wear, while Swiggy Instamart reported five-fold growth in gold and silver coin purchases.

The shopping pattern reflected both premiumisation trends, with Amazon reporting 30 per cent growth in sales of smartphones that cost more than ₹30,000, and a rapid adoption of instant deliveries for festival essentials.

“The week leading up to Diwali saw a significant surge in shopping, starting with Dhanteras,” Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, Amazon India, told Business Standard. “Customers across India shopped for gifts, home décor, electronics, fashion, and everyday essentials. More than 70 per cent of customers came from Tier-II and -III cities.” Amazon India said fashion and beauty led the way, with sales increasing 95 per cent year-on-year. Lab-grown diamonds surged 390 per cent and premium apparel 150 per cent, fuelled by gifting and occasion wear. Grocery orders through Amazon Fresh rose 60 per cent, driven by strong demand for fresh produce, dry fruit, and wellness items.

In electronics, consumers gravitated toward high-end products. Premium smartphone sales rose 30 per cent, 75-inch TVs gained 70 per cent and QLED TVs 105 per cent. Mobility also saw a boost, with two-wheeler sales doubling as buyers shopped for both gifts and personal use. “The days leading to Diwali saw a clear shift toward higher-value purchases. Customers upgraded across categories,” said Srivastava. “We observed record order volumes across all categories during the festival week.” According to a report by Datum Intelligence, festival sales are expected to grow 27 per cent to about ₹1.2 trillion in 2025.

ALSO READ: From ministries to markets: Why India needs a sovereign wealth fund Flipkart said this year’s festival season had been one of the most defining moments for it, marked by record-breaking engagements and strong participation across the country. Strong demand was observed across mobiles, electronics, large appliances, and fashion, all of which recorded strong category growth over last year. The trend of premiumisation remained prominent, as customers sought high-quality and aspirational products across price ranges. “We saw record visits, setting new benchmarks for engagement on the platform,” said Pratik Shetty, vice-president, growth and marketing, Flipkart. “Gen Z customers continued to emerge as a driving force, shaping demand across key categories,” said Shetty.

The sustained momentum witnessed reflects the growing confidence and optimism of Indian shoppers, supported by a stable and progressive economic environment. The new rates of goods and services tax have strengthened this sentiment, he said. Flipkart’s quick commerce arm, Flipkart Minutes, reported a sharp rise in demand, driven by last-minute gifting and essential purchases. Key categories include Diwali staples — torans, diyas, rangoli powders, and silver coins — alongside personal care, pooja items, and home essentials. Metros like Bengaluru led demand, while Tier-II cities including Kanpur and Patna showed strong momentum. To meet rising volumes, Flipkart expanded its store network and partnered D2C brands like Mondelez and Farmley.

Swiggy’s quick-commerce arm Instamart reported a five-fold surge in gold and silver coin sales during Dhanteras, marking a sharp uptick in demand year-over-year. Bengaluru led, with Chennai, Hyderabad, and the National Capital Region showing strong momentum. Popular denominations include gold coins of 0.5 gm and 1 gm, and silver coins of 5 gm and 10 gm, though demand for newly introduced 1 kg silver bars is also rising. The platform is expanding its precious metals assortment across weights and brands, aiming to enhance customer convenience and ensure secure, citywide deliveries. Quick-commerce platform Zepto also reported record growth across key seasonal categories. In a LinkedIn post, Devendra Meel, chief business officer, described the period as “one dazzling Diwali”, citing sharp year-on-year spikes in consumer purchases.