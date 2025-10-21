Surge in wellness travel in India pushes category into mainstream

Wellness tourism in India, once considered a niche category, is expanding as hotels across the country are banking on wellness-focused bookings — from basic yoga classes to curated nature immersions. This has led to some hotels reporting up to 15 per cent surge in room rates this year compared to last year.

While wellness-related facilities and activities used to be considered luxury offerings, hospitality industry executives note that it has now become a mainstream expectation among guests.

This reflects the changing tourist behaviour among Indian travellers opting for preventive personal care. It resulted in an increase in the average room rate (ARR) to 10-15 per cent and occupancy of hotels touched 75 to 85 per cent during peak travel seasons, said Aashish Gupta, consulting chief executive officer (CEO), Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

According to the Indian Association of Travel Operators (IATO), this year has seen a 15-20 per cent rise in hotels curating specialised wellness offerings from yoga pavilions and ayurveda therapies to nutrition-based menus and holistic healing experiences. This is also reshaping the hospitality landscape in destinations like Rishikesh, Kerala, Coorg, and Goa. “Wellness-led destinations have seen room rates rise by nearly 12-15 per cent and occupancies have improved by around 10 per cent this year,” said Ravi Gosain, president, IATO. He added that the demand is not just from leisure travellers but corporates, too, as they increasingly choose wellness retreats for employee well-being and leadership programmes.

“Across our portfolio, we have seen wellness-led travel evolve from being a niche interest to a mainstream expectation. Guests are increasingly seeking experiences that help them reset and reconnect, whether through mindful movement, nature immersion, or simply slower and more intentional travel,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director (MD) and chief operating officer (COO), South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. He added that the company is consciously integrating wellness touchpoints across its resorts, from sunrise yoga sessions and outdoor fitness to nourishing. For Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala, the growing appetite for wellness-focused experiences is visible, with nearly 65 per cent of its business being driven by leisure travellers and interest in activities such as yoga sessions, guided treks, and sleep-focused programmes surging compared to last year.

Similar to Radisson Hotels, Raffles Udaipur, a brand under Accor Hotels, noted that wellness-focused stays are significantly contributing to the hotel’s overall occupancy and length of stay. In India, the hotel is witnessing the strongest growth in wellness travel demand from metro cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, alongside inbound interest from international markets like the Middle East, the UK, and Southeast Asia. “While we do not plan to create standalone wellness-themed hote­ls in India now, our fo­cus remains on cr­afting deeply perso­nalised, place-inspired wellness experiences at each property. At Raffles Udaipur, for instance, the island’s natural setting allows us to create bespoke programmes combining yoga, sound therapy, Ayurveda-inspired rituals, and mindful dining that reflect the spirit of the location,” said Rajesh Namby, general manager, Raffles Udaipur. Namby said while leisure travellers continue to drive de­m­and in this segment, there is a growing interest from corporate groups exploring wellness retreats and mindful offsites.

With India emerging as a global hub for holistic tourism that blends wellness, culture, and sustainability, Gosain added that wellness travel is expected to grow by 20 to 25 per cent annually over the next five years in the country. Indian hotel brands are also noticing a rise in their hotels related to wellness bookings. Vishal Kamat, executive director, Kamat Hotels, said that wellness is one of the major focuses for the company. Additionally, the Oberoi Group recently launched ASMI by Oberoi, a wellness initiative, which will be added across its hotels in India. “Our Orchid Toyam Hotel, which is in the outskirts of Pune, is doing very well in wellness, and our Orchid Rishivan in Rishikesh is also being booked frequently for its yoga retreats, where groups of 25-30 people come at a time,” Kamat said.