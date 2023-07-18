Home / Industry / News / Price hikes, scarcity of ready homes driving demand in resale realty market

Price hikes, scarcity of ready homes driving demand in resale realty market

The demand for ready-to-move-in apartments has doubled in the last six months, with inventory running low in many major markets

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sales of completed or nearly completed homes by first owners are booming as demand outstrips market supply, and potential buyers are increasingly considering the resale market as a viable alternative, reported The Economic Times (ET).

This trend is influenced by a lack of newly built homes available for immediate occupancy, a shortage of new construction, and rising prices in major markets, it added.

Demand for resale residential properties

Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief operating officer of NoBroker, said that the demand for resale residential properties has significantly increased across cities in recent times.

"The lack of new developments and the delays in construction projects are to blame for this scarcity. In order to find a home quickly, potential buyers are increasingly turning to the resale market," he added.

The demand for ready-to-move-in apartments has doubled in the last six months, with inventory running low in many major markets.

Also Read: Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

According to NoBroker, buyers are actively seeking 3BHK and larger properties, particularly in cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune. These buyers are looking for homes with two workstations, study rooms, and recreational areas such as patios, it added.

"Home buyers who bought properties three to four years ago are now receiving delivery of their assets. As a result, there is an increase in secondary supply because investors can now sell a ready asset at a profit. Additionally, when prices increase, volume typically declines. However, this time the situation is defying microeconomic fundamentals, and the market is still experiencing an increase in demand," said Vyoma Pandit, co-founder of Flow Realty India.

Carpet area advantage

Resale properties frequently offer a cost and carpet area advantage as they are typically priced lower than newly constructed properties.

This affordability factor makes resale homes an appealing option for budget-conscious buyers looking for the best value for their money.

Also Read: India calling: NRI investments in Indian real estate have doubled

Larger carpet areas in resale units, as well as lower prices of 15-30 per cent for resale units compared to new launches, are also driving demand.

Also Read

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Prop-tech startup NoBroker raises $5 mn from Google in extended Series E

Institutional inflows in residential sector up 385% in H1 of 2023: Colliers

DLF, Godrej Prop: Realty stks still have room to build gains, say analysts

As Russian discounts erode, Indian oil refiners may shift back to the Gulf

India may prefer Middle East crude as Russian oil becomes costly: Report

Export preparedness: Tamil Nadu takes top spot, Gujarat slips to 4th

Manufacturing sentiment positive in first quarter, shows Ficci survey

Unseasonal rains to impact performance of consumer durables in Apr-Jun qtr

Topics :resale propertyhome-buyingHome buyersready to move in flatsHome buyers flatsBS Web ReportsReal Estate

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story