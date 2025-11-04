Producers concerned about India's import curbs on met coke: JSW Steel CEO

India's import curbs on metallurgical coke, a key steelmaking fuel, have become a concern for many producers, Jayant Acharya, Indian steelmaker JSW Steel's chief executive, said on Tuesday.

The country's largest steelmaker in now sourcing coking coal mainly from Australia, the US and Mozambique, Acharya added.

Indian steel mills met only about half of their metallurgical coke needs from domestic suppliers in the first half of 2025, highlighting shortages and amplifying calls to ease import restrictions, Reuters reported last month.

The world's second-largest crude steel producer imposed the import curbs in January to support the domestic metallurgical coke industry.

In June, the government extended the curbs, introducing country-specific quotas and capping overseas purchases at 1.4 million tons between July 1 and December 31.