Century Real Estate to launch ₹3,000 cr mixed-use project in East Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Century Real Estate has announced its latest mixed-use development project in East Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 3,000 crore.

Spread across a 14-acre land parcel, the project, located off the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Marathahalli, will feature 1.7 million square feet of premium residential development, including 750 apartments, along with 0.5 million square feet of commercial and retail space.

Strategically located along the bustling ORR corridor, the development is designed to offer a seamless blend of lifestyle, work, and leisure.

“Marathahalli stands at the intersection of convenience and opportunity. This is a place where Bengaluru’s professional, cultural, and innovation hubs converge. We are witnessing unprecedented demand in this micro-market. This is propelled by its strategic location at the convergence of major IT corridors, exceptional connectivity via ORR and upcoming metro, and easy access to employment hubs and social infrastructure,” Maninder Chhabra, director - Sales, Marketing & CRM, Century Real Estate, said.