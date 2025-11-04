Home / Industry / News / Century Real Estate to launch ₹3,000 cr mixed-use project in East Bengaluru

Century Real Estate to launch ₹3,000 cr mixed-use project in East Bengaluru

Spread across a 14-acre land parcel, the project, will feature 1.7 million square feet of premium residential development

real estate
Century Real Estate holds a land bank of over 3,000 acres and a development portfolio exceeding 25 million square feet
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Century Real Estate has announced its latest mixed-use development project in East Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 3,000 crore.
 
Spread across a 14-acre land parcel, the project, located off the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Marathahalli, will feature 1.7 million square feet of premium residential development, including 750 apartments, along with 0.5 million square feet of commercial and retail space.
 
Strategically located along the bustling ORR corridor, the development is designed to offer a seamless blend of lifestyle, work, and leisure.
 
“Marathahalli stands at the intersection of convenience and opportunity. This is a place where Bengaluru’s professional, cultural, and innovation hubs converge. We are witnessing unprecedented demand in this micro-market. This is propelled by its strategic location at the convergence of major IT corridors, exceptional connectivity via ORR and upcoming metro, and easy access to employment hubs and social infrastructure,” Maninder Chhabra, director - Sales, Marketing & CRM, Century Real Estate, said.
 
“Our upcoming development in the region is designed as a mixed-use ecosystem that mirrors the city’s progressive urban outlook, bringing together homes, workplaces, retail, and recreation in one connected destination. This development underscores our commitment to creating future-ready communities that combine livability, accessibility, and long-term value,” added Chhabra.
 
The project will showcase contemporary architecture by international design firm Belt Collins. Envisioned as a vibrant, walkable district, it offers seamless connectivity between residential, retail, and commercial zones, supporting a balanced lifestyle that mirrors the evolving aspirations of Bengaluru’s modern urban professionals.
 
Century Real Estate has a land bank of over 3,000 acres and a development portfolio of over 25 million square feet comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India may cancel stalled green power projects struggling to find clients

Supreme Court allows govt to offer relief on all Vodafone Idea dues

Premium

India flexes to top of APAC's flex office league as GCC demand surges

NFRA rolls out audit toolkit to aid small and medium practitioners

Quick commerce players slash platform, delivery fees to attract customers

Topics :Century Real EstateBengaluruReal Estate housing project

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story